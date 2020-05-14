PMR : Malignant Mesothelioma Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At US$ 300 Mn By 2025

In developed countries, discretionary research funding for cancer is on a rise. Increased investments towards development of better treatment against malignant mesothelioma is observed globally. Persistence Market Research’s new report on global market for malignant mesothelioma predicts that governments will increase their focus towards creating awareness about mesothelioma in the future.

The global malignant mesothelioma market is expected to incur favorable boost from increased healthcare spending witnessed in multiple parts of the world, coupled with availability of better treatment prognosis for mesothelioma.

In 2017, the global malignant mesothelioma market is expected to reach a value of US$ 338 Mn. The report observes that increasing use of asbestos for commercial purposes is fuelling the incidence of malignant mesothelioma among people.

By the end of 2025, the global market for malignant mesothelioma is anticipated to have soared at 7.5% CAGR, reaching an estimated US$ 604 Mn in value.

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Market – Prominent Trends

Studies focused on cause of malignant mesothelioma are being publicized to boost awareness. Through such work, people are becoming more aware, particularly with respect to association of the HOXB4 gene is stopping the maturation of mesothelioma tumor.

Overall, the global market for malignant mesothelioma is also witnessing an increased adoption of combination therapies. Many companies are promoting the cumulative use of chemotherapy and immune-oncology procedures in treatment of malignant mesothelioma.

In addition to this, malignant mesothelioma is gaining incidence among men. Exposure to asbestos is likely to remain concentrated to male demographics of the world. Increased exposure to such toxic elements is aggravating the incidence of mesothelioma in men.

Key players in the global malignant mesothelioma market are also collaborating with leading research organizations to develop combination drugs on mesothelioma, the approval of which is drawing highest regard of authorities such as the FDA.

