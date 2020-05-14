PMR : Mobile Operating Tables Market Is Appraised To Be Valued US$ 1,039.7 Mn By 2025
Healthcare facilities from around the world are increasing the availability of hybrid operating tables. Compatibility of mobile operating tables, with respect to integration of imaging devices, is driving their demand in the global healthcare sector.
Persistence Market Research projects that mobile operating tables with floating table tops and tilting cradles are catering to the shared interests of consumers & medical professionals towards interventional and surgical necessities.
Report To Be Covered
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.
- Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14161
Company Profiles
- Stryker Corporation
- Steris Plc
- Getinge-Maquet Germany Holding GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc
- Skytron LLC
- Alvo Medical Sp. Zo.o.
- OPT Surgisystems S.R.L. (TKB Group)
- Mizuho Corporation
- Schaerer Medical USA Inc
- Famed Zywiec Sp. Zo.o.
- Image Diagnostics Inc.
- medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG
- UFSK-International OSYS GmbH
- Taicang Kanghui Technology Development Co., Ltd
- Ningbo Techart Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd
- Fazzini SRL
- Lojer Oy
- AGA Sanitaetsartikel GmbH
- Merivaara Oy
Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14161
According to its report, the global market for mobile operating tables is expected to surpass US$ 765 Mn in value by the end of 2017. Towards the end of 2025, the market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.9%, bringing in revenues worth over US$ 1,039.7 Mn.
However, during this forecast period, the global sales of mobile operating tables will witness a restraining growth. Factors impacting the growth of global mobile operating tables market include,
- Premium pricing: Combination of operational and maintenance facilities for mobile operating tables entails additional services that boost the costs beyond savings potential, making mobile operating tables expensive for limited healthcare budgets of hospitals
- Lack of operators: Skilled medical professionals for operating such tables are not easily available. Improper handling of mobile operating tables can lead to undue interruption during surgeries, and may risk the lives of patients being operated
- Incidence of pressure sores: Ergonomic designs of mobile operating tables, at several instances, fail to reduce the occurrence of bed sores or pressure sores, rendering discomfort to ailing patients.
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14161
Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape
Proton Therapy Systems Market –
Proton Therapy Market Segmented By Single Room, Multiple Room Set up Type with Head and Neck Cancer, Brain Cancer, Sarcoma Pediatric Cancer, Gastro-intestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer Indication. For More Information
Trauma Fixation Devices Market – global trauma fixation devices market is estimated to represent more than US$ 450 Mn of the total market in 2017 and is estimated to reach little more than US$ 800 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.For More Information
About us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.
To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.
Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.
Contact us:
Ashish Kolte
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – [email protected]
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com