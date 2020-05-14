PMR : Mobile Operating Tables Market Is Appraised To Be Valued US$ 1,039.7 Mn By 2025

Healthcare facilities from around the world are increasing the availability of hybrid operating tables. Compatibility of mobile operating tables, with respect to integration of imaging devices, is driving their demand in the global healthcare sector.

Persistence Market Research projects that mobile operating tables with floating table tops and tilting cradles are catering to the shared interests of consumers & medical professionals towards interventional and surgical necessities.

Company Profiles

Stryker Corporation

Steris Plc

Getinge-Maquet Germany Holding GmbH

Siemens AG

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Skytron LLC

Alvo Medical Sp. Zo.o.

OPT Surgisystems S.R.L. (TKB Group)

Mizuho Corporation

Schaerer Medical USA Inc

Famed Zywiec Sp. Zo.o.

Image Diagnostics Inc.

medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG

UFSK-International OSYS GmbH

Taicang Kanghui Technology Development Co., Ltd

Ningbo Techart Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd

Fazzini SRL

Lojer Oy

AGA Sanitaetsartikel GmbH

Merivaara Oy

According to its report, the global market for mobile operating tables is expected to surpass US$ 765 Mn in value by the end of 2017. Towards the end of 2025, the market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.9%, bringing in revenues worth over US$ 1,039.7 Mn.

However, during this forecast period, the global sales of mobile operating tables will witness a restraining growth. Factors impacting the growth of global mobile operating tables market include,

Premium pricing: Combination of operational and maintenance facilities for mobile operating tables entails additional services that boost the costs beyond savings potential, making mobile operating tables expensive for limited healthcare budgets of hospitals

Combination of operational and maintenance facilities for mobile operating tables entails additional services that boost the costs beyond savings potential, making mobile operating tables expensive for limited healthcare budgets of hospitals Lack of operators: Skilled medical professionals for operating such tables are not easily available. Improper handling of mobile operating tables can lead to undue interruption during surgeries, and may risk the lives of patients being operated

Skilled medical professionals for operating such tables are not easily available. Improper handling of mobile operating tables can lead to undue interruption during surgeries, and may risk the lives of patients being operated Incidence of pressure sores: Ergonomic designs of mobile operating tables, at several instances, fail to reduce the occurrence of bed sores or pressure sores, rendering discomfort to ailing patients.

