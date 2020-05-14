PMR : Patient Positioning Equipment Market to Grow US$ US$ 2 Bn Value in the Coming Years 2025

Burgeoning investment in the infrastructure pertaining to healthcare is expected to bode well for the growth of the global patient positioning equipment market, states Persistence Market Research (PMR) in a research report. The report is titled, “Global Market Study on Patient Positioning Equipment: Surgical Tables Product Type Segment Expected to be the Most Attractive Segment During 2017 – 2025.”

The worldwide patient positioning equipment market is impacted by a few variables, drivers, slants and additionally openings, which choose the future situation of the market. As indicated by Persistence Market Research’s new complete research report, the worldwide patient positioning equipment market is foreseen to develop at a direct pace and is ready to enroll a CAGR of 3.2% over the time of figure of 2017 to 2025 to achieve an estimation of more than US$2 bn before the finish of 2025.

Company Profiles

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Steris Plc.

Span America Medical Systems, Inc.

Skytron, LLC.

C-Rad AB

AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc.

Leoni AG

Elekta AB

OPT SurgiSystems S.R.L.

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. KG

Getinge AB

NOVAK M

Transmotion Medical, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corp

CDR Systems

Some of the prime companies operating in the global market for patient positioning equipment are Invacare Corp, GF Health Products, Inc., NOVAK M, Getinge AB, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., and Medtronic Public Limited Company, among many others.

Dental Chair Segment to Emerge as Leading Revenue Contributor

Result, the worldwide patient positioning equipment market is fragmented into dental chair, examination tables, stretcher chair, and surgical tables. These sorts have distinctive development potential in various areas canvassed in the investigation, which incorporate North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The strength of different sorts in these districts shifts according to the area and the good components supporting the development of these fragments. Be that as it may, as per Persistence Market Research, the dental seat portion is expected to witness higher development rate when contrasted with different fragments all through the time of figure of 2017 to 2025.

The dental chair section is ready to enlist a CAGR of 3.6% amid the period, trailed by surgical tables. The surgical tables section is required to overwhelm the market in 2025 as for market share by income took after by dental chair, and is expected to mirror an estimation of more than US$ 1 Bn by 2025 end.

