PMR : Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Sales Revenue To Cross US$ 670 Mn By 2025 End

The global pneumatic compression therapy market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing adoption of pneumatic compression sleeves and pumps and a growing awareness of pneumatic compression therapy in developing economies.

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” studies the overall performance of the global pneumatic compression therapy market for an eight year forecast period 2017 to 2025. The North America regional market is estimated to lead in terms of revenue generation for pneumatic compression therapy during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Medtronic

Tactile Medical

ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge AB)

Mego Afek ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

Talley Group Limited

XIAMEN SENYANG CO., LTD

Devon Medical Products

EUREDUC

Bösl Medizintechnik

Others.

Increasing patient awareness, rising disease burden and easy availability of de-addiction products through broad distribution channels are some of the factors that are expected to impact revenue growth of the global pneumatic compression therapy market.

The next few years are likely to witness an increasing adoption of pneumatic compression therapy across the globe.

Factors Fueling Growth of the Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market

High prevalence of varicose vein disease across the globe is one of the important factors that is boosting the growth of the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Increased reimbursement support for pneumatic compression therapy creates positive impact on the development of the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Inequalities in the health and financing system, growth of home care equipment and prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis are some of the factors that are responsible for the robust growth of the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Efforts taken by the key players in the market to introduce innovative products to improve the lifestyle of the population further contribute to the growth of the global pneumatic compression therapy market

Availability of alternate therapies such as topical or systemic antibiotics or other pharmacologic agents, surgery and adjunctive therapy are other growth influencers

Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market: Segmentation and Market Attractiveness Analysis

The global pneumatic compression therapy market has been segmented on the basis of product type into Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps (Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Non-Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps), and Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps.

