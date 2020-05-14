Programmable Logic Device (PLD) Market Grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2018-2027

The global programmable logic device (PLD) market is expected to grow at CAGR around 18% during 2018-2027.The increasing focus of the various organizations towards reducing the power consumption and enhancing the efficiency of the business operations is anticipated to be the major reason driving the growth of the global programmable logic device (PLD) market during the forecast period. Additionally, the ability of the programmable logic device across the various industrial sectors is expected to be the other factor driving growth of the global programmable logic device market.

The global Programmable Logic Device Market can be segmented on the basis of the product type, programming technology and end-users. On the basis of product type, it is sub-segmented into read-only memory (ROM), simple programmable logic device (SPLDs), generic array logic (GAL), programmable array logic (PAL), complex programmable logic device (CPLDs), programmable logic array (PLA), field programmable gate array (FPGAs), high capacity programmable logic device (HCPLDs). On the basis of programming technology, it is sub-segmented into static ram, EPROM (UV Erasable), anti-fuse, EEPROM, flash. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, data computing, telecom and others. The telecom sector is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment for the end-user segment. The increasing application of the programmable circuits in the telecom industry is anticipated to be the major reason fostering the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, global Programmable Logic Device Market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global programmable logic device (PLD) market. The presence of the key players in the region is anticipated to foster the growth of the global programmable logic device market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest emerging region for the global programmable logic device (PLD) market during the forecast period. The increasing expansion of the MSME sector in the region is leading to the increase in demand for the programmable logic device during the forecast period.

Increasing demand from various end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period

The increasing demand for the programmable logic devices form the various end-user industries is anticipated to be the major reason fostering the growth of the overall market. It reduces the work load and enhances the efficiency of the devices.

The report titled “Programmable Logic Device (PLD) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global programmable logic device market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by programming technology, by end-users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global programmable logic device market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Altera Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Actel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Cypress, Semiconductor Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated and NEC Corporation. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global programmable logic device market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

