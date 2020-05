Rail Greases Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31064

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factors such as increasing focus of railway operators on reducing operation as well as maintenance costs, and development of a number of high-speed and metro rail projects, are anticipated to create significant growth opportunities in the global rail greases market.

A new market research on the global rail greases market, published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), estimates that, the global demand for rail greases is anticipated to reach 56,000 tons by 2029.

Key Takeaways of Rail Greases Market Report

Growing high-speed rail and metro rail projects in urban cities is one of the primary driving factors propelling the growth of the global rail greases market.

Lithium grease is projected to remain the most preferred type for wheel bearing and rail track applications, due to its high temperature resistance. However, calcium grease and other types of greases such as sodium, calcium, and sulfonate are anticipated to witness elevated growth in demand due to their good water resistance, high drop point, and extreme pressure handling capabilities.

Although biodegradable rail greases have limited adoption across the industry, they are anticipated to capture a greater market share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to lead the market demand for rail greases, owing to its vast railway network, while China’s Belt Road Initiative is anticipated to create a number of market opportunities for rail greases across African and Asian countries.

The railway vehicle elements segment is projected to hold an upper hand in terms of demand amongst the application types, given the number of components that require frequent lubrication for efficient functioning.

“Growing focus on environment-friendly solutions has been driving manufacturers to develop biodegradable rail greases, which can attain 90-95% of biodegradability after application. Hence, biodegradable rail greases with a better friction coefficient are anticipated to gain momentum going forward,” says a PMR analyst.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31064

Company Profile,

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total

BP

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

SKF

FUCHS

Chevron Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

L.B. Foster Company

The Timken Company

Momar, Inc.

Brugarolas, S.A.

SPMS Group

Klüber Lubrication

Carl Bechem GmbH

CONDAT Group

Kyodo Yushi Co., Ltd.

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Sluggish Growth to Prevail throughout Forecast Period

Although rail greases are vital elements in railway operations and maintenance, the market is anticipated to register rather slow growth, owing to linear demand for rail greases for existing rail networks, and a number of railway expansion projects that are not expected to be completed in the next 4-5 years.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31064