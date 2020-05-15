Autonomous Mobile Robotics Market Expand at the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period 2016-2024

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Autonomous mobile robots are robots designed for specific behavior and tasks and are designed to work in unpredictable environments. The principle activities of autonomous mobile robots include mapping, navigation, localization, perception, and locomotion. Robots are widely used for transportation, inspection, and surveillance activities among others. Autonomous mobile robots also play economic role in entertainment industry, military service, mining and metals, electronics and electrical sector, oil and gas, automotives, buildings and medical sector among others. Developing of mobile robots is continuously gaining importance.

Growing applications in industrial and technical sector are the major drivers of autonomous mobile robotics market. Low cost computing, advancement in sensors used for navigation and rising dependence on unmanned or military vehicles are the key factors contributing to the growth of autonomous mobile robotics market. Autonomous mobile robots are still in nascent stage. Hence, autonomous mobile robotics market holds only fractional part of its potential market value. The major challenge lies in moving mobile robots from experimental practice to precise science. However, with technological advances, government funds, availability of sound platforms and growing application areas in future is expected to provide major opportunity for autonomous mobile robotics market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The key players of autonomous mobile robotics market include Honeywell Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Cobham Plc, Cassidian, BAE Systems Plc, AAI Corporation, Vecna Technologies, Kiva Systems LLC, Bluebotics SA and iRobot Corporation among others.

