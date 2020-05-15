COVID-19: Potential Impact on Centralizers and Float Equipment Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR in Coming Years

Due to the thriving economy of several countries across the globe and the resultant surge in the demand for fossil fuels in order to meet the soaring requirements of electricity generation, domestic transportation, and other allied industries, the demand for centralizers and float equipment is expected to rise considerably in the coming years.

According to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the global oil demand is predicted to increase from 95.4 million b/d in 2016 to 111.1 million b/d by 2040, thereby boosting the need for various upstream oil and gas production and exploration (E&P) activities.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the centralizers and float equipment market revenue is expected to increase from $991.6 million in 2018 to $1,439.3 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019–2024 (forecast period). These equipment are commonly used in various onshore and offshore oil and gas production and exploration (E&P) activities.

Of these, the onshore applications recorded higher usage of this equipment in 2018, mainly on account of the higher number of E&P activities in onshore fields (almost 80% of the worldwide oil and gas drilling activities).

This is mainly attributed to the soaring E&P activities and the increasing need of preventing the back flow of cement slurry in well completion activities. According to the oil and gas industry experts, the prices of crude oil are predicted to remain constant in the coming years, which will in turn, fuel the adoption of float equipment in the various E&P activities during the forecast period.

Centralizers keep the sheath of the cement around the pipe determines uniform, while float equipment decreases the tension on the derrick and stops the cement from ebbing into the well. Between the centralizers and float equipment, float equipment recorded higher volume of sales and revenue in 2018.