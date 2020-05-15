F2- N2- Gas Mixture Market by Competitors, Type, Product, Region and Application 2018-2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prominent players operating in the F2- N2- Gas Mixture Market players consist of the following:

The Linde Group

Solvay SA

Versium Materials

Air Liquide S.A.

Hyosung Japan Co.,Ltd.

Ingentec Corp.

Pelchem SOC Ltd

Wuxi Yuntong Gas Co., Ltd.

The F2- N2- Gas Mixture Market report highlights the following segments on the basis of product type:

10%F2N2

20%F2N2

The F2- N2- Gas Mixture Market report encompasses the following segments on the basis of end uses:

Semiconductor Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Plastic Surface Modification

On the basis of region, the F2- N2- Gas Mixture Market study outlines the key regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South East Asia & Pacific (SEA&P)

China

Japan & South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

