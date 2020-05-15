Facts Flexible Ac Transmission System Market to Witness CAGR Rise in Value Share During the Period 2016-2024

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

With increasing income globally, living standards of people has improved drastically. Higher income increases the spending power of people and gives them feasibility to buy even high-end goods. One such necessity good is air conditioner, and its demand has grown significantly in the last couple of years. Its demand has increased considerably in developing economies as compared to developed economies. This increase in demand has further benefited growth in other supporting industries. Flexible AC transmission system is one such supporting industry that has grown rapidly with the growing demand for ACs.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10888

Flexible alternating current transmission system is commonly known as FACTS, it comprises of static components that are used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. This system is used to increase the controllability, flexibility, and power transfer capacity of a power transmission network. To improve the efficiency of ACs and to with its growing demand, technology advancements are taking place that will enhance flexible AC transmission system.

Market research report on the global flexible AC transmission system market published by Persistence Market Research will give the complete information and development taking place in this market. In-depth analysis related with the market, key developments, strategies adopted by players, and regional growth aspects are also thoroughly discussed in the upcoming report.

The global FACTS market can be broadly divided into three compensation types namely shunt connected, shunt, series and combined series. Shunt connected and combined series compensation consists of Interline Power Flow controller and Unified Power Flow Controller. Series compensation comprises of Thyristor Controlled Series Capacitor and Fixed Series Capacitor. The shunt compensation consists of two devices namely Static Synchronous Compensator and Static Var Compensator.

Ongoing Trends Supporting growth in the global FACTS Market

High-powered electronics systems development is of the key factor augmenting growth in the global flexible AC transmission system market. The use of flexible AC transmission system technologies has a very little impact on the environment, which is also driving its growth across the globe.

Another significant factor augmenting growth in this market is lesser implementation time involved in such advanced power infrastructure. Additionally, investment cost is also lesser as compared to building new power generation facilities or more transmission lines.

With higher reliability and flexibility of the flexible AC transmission system also has features enhanced its demand for the existing power infrastructure systems.

Increasing renewable energy policies that have been made mandatory for the energy retailers to give details of the portions of their source of energy to renewable energies. More and more countries are planning to introduce renewable polices, which are likely to challenge the growth in this market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10888

Regional Growth Opportunities of FACTS

North America and Europe are projected to be the leading region for the global flexible AC transmission system market. Continuous developments and rising replacement of the existing power infrastructures, with high integration of renewable sources in the power grids, in developed countries are the key reason behind demand for FACTS. Asia Pacific on the other hand, is projected to contribute significantly in the growth of this market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp