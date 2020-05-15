Industrial Xray Inspection Systems Market to Witness CAGR Increase in Value Share During the Forecast Period 2016-2024

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

Introduction:

With rising use of advanced technologies, significant different and development is also seen in the ways industries work. Industrial X-ray inspection systems are such devices that assist in quality control and risk management in industrial setup. With the use of industrial X-ray inspection systems, identification of inconsistencies, detecting defects, and containments in the products becomes easy and fast. Key end use industries where industrial X-ray inspection systems are widely used include electronics, scientific, industrial, aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas. In these industries, the demand for this system is high due to consistent high quality requirements.

Benefits of using industrial X-ray inspection systems are that it provides comprehensive information about the content irrespective if the package type. X-ray being a highly comprehensive and non- invasive imaging technique, makes it more appropriate to be used for this purpose. Moreover, repeatability, high speed, and high precisions are some of the advantages of industrial X-ray imaging. In addition to the above characteristics, metal detection and identification of non-metallic impurities are also easily done with the help of industrial X-ray inspection systems. Attributing to all the above-mentioned factors along with various others, the demand in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is projected to rise at a significant rate in the forthcoming years.

With the lucrative growth opportunities available in the global industrial X-ray systems market and recent development taking place, Persistence Market Research in its upcoming report elucidated on the various such factors contributing in the growth of this market. Apart from growth drivers, researchers have thrown light on the competitors’ landscape, recent developments, strategies used by leading players, laws and regulations impacting the growth in the market, and geographies crucial for the market growth.

Key Trends Influencing Market Growth

Major factors such as increasing focus on safety standards, low emission targets, decreasing service intervals, along with the introduction of new materials and process are augmenting growth in the global industrial X-ray inspection systems market.

Regions Offering Higher Growth Opportunities

There are high chances that North America may lead the global industrial X-ray inspection systems market in the near future. Strict regulation and implementation of standards mandated by the associations are the major factors making North America a leading region. Moreover, the Canadian General Standards Board (CGSB) technical committee has adopted the modern version of the ISO 9712 standard. This step will help them to address issues related to labor efficiencies of inspectors and their skill sets. This will also help the inspectors in getting their certification within two years rather than five years. Moreover, the U.S. being the early adopter of manufacturing automation, this will help in releasing workers from dangerous, monotonous, and repetitive work.

Key players in the global industrial X-ray inspection systems market include OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group Plc., Nuctech Company Limited, CEIA S.p.A., Teledyne DALSA, Nikon Metrology NV, and YXLON International GmbH among others.

