Sales of Shock Absorbers Market to Grow at Robust CAGR in the COVID-19 Lockdown Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Persistence Market Research has rolled out a new market research report titled “Automotive Shock Absorbers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, which examines the automotive shock absorbers market and offers critical insights for the next eight years. Based on the findings specified in the report, the market is expected to witness rising demand for comfortable options and rising automotive vehicle production. These two factors are projected to drive the global automotive shock absorbers market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15058

The estimated value of the automotive shock absorbers market in 2018 is US$ 61,042.7 Mn, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% and reach US$ 81,792.0 Mn by the end of 2026. In addition, the automotive shock absorbers market is projected to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 20,749.3 Mn during the forecast period.

Automotive Shock Absorbers Market Dynamics

Growing advancements in passenger transportation options and rising demand for comfortable options in vehicles are the factors projected to drive the automotive shock absorbers market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising automotive production across the region is also expected to drive the automotive shock absorbers market over the forecast period. The growth of the automotive production in key regions, such as SEA & Pacific China and MEA, is estimated to fuel the demand for auto-components, such as automotive shock absorbers. Furthermore, with increase in disposable income, the middle-class population is becoming more attracted towards vehicle safety and comfort in the global market. Moreover, increasing production of two wheelers, specifically in Asia, is estimated to fuel demand for automotive shock absorbers over the forecast period

On the flip side, increasing adoption of electronic automotive shock absorber systems and high replacement cost associated with gas filled automotive shock absorbers are some of the factors projected to hamper the global automotive shock absorbers market over the forecast period.

Automotive Shock Absorbers Market Forecast

By region, China is projected to dominate in the global automotive shock absorbers market over the forecast period. China, followed by Europe, is estimated to remain the most opportunistic region in the automotive shock absorbers market. In terms of value, China is projected to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 5,837.2 Mn in the global automotive shock absorbers market during the forecast period.

By product type, the hydraulic type segment is projected to dominate with a value US$ 37,166 Mn in 2018. However, the gas-filled segment is projected to account for ~ 41.3% share in the global automotive shock absorbers market during the forecast period. In terms of growth, gas-filled automotive shock absorbers are projected to grow with modest growth rate during the latter half of the forecast period.

By design segment, the twin tube design is projected to dominate in the global automotive shock absorbers market. In terms of volume, the demand for twin tube segment is projected to be pegged at 273.3 Mn units by the end of 2026. In terms of value, the mono-tube segment is projected to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 2,912.7Mn in the global automotive shock absorbers market over the forecast period. Under twin tube design segment, the gas charged sub-segment is expected to grow with remarkable growth rate in the global automotive shock absorbers market due to increasing demand for gas-filled automotive shock absorbers.

By sales channel, the OEM segment is projected to dominate the global automotive shock absorbers market with year-over-year growth of 3.6% in 2018. However, aftermarket segment is projected to account for more than 25% share in the global automotive shock absorbers market. However, the potential for automotive shock absorbers aftermarket is expected to remain relatively low owing to low replacement rate of automotive shock absorbers in the global market.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is projected to dominate the global automotive shock absorbers market over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the demand for automotive shock absorbers for passenger cars is projected to reach up to 162.4 Mn units by the end of 2026. Under the passenger cars segment, the automotive shock absorbers market has also been categorized into OEM and Aftermarket. Further, these segment has also been categorized into twin tube and mono-tube. The mono-tube automotive shock absorbers for compact car segment is projected to be valued at US$ 569.2 Mn in 2018 and this value is projected to reach up to US$ 845.1 Mn by the end of 2026.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15058

Automotive Shock Absorbers Market: Competitive Landscape

Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Tenneco Inc.

Meritor, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

SHOWA CORPORATION

KYB Corporation

ITT Corporation

thyssenkrupp AG

Gabriel India Limited

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp