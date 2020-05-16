3D Printing Materials Market Growth Declines, However COVID-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

In 2017, the global 3D printing materials market generated a revenue of $558.4 million in 2017 and is expected to attain $1,365.6 million in 2023, advancing with a 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the enabling mass customization, rising demand for automobiles in developing countries, and surging use of 3D printing in manufacturing sector. \

The materials, such as ceramics, metals, and plastics, utilized for 3D printing, which is the printing of 3D objects using sequential layers of materials, are called 3D printing materials.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/3d-printing-materials-market/report-sample

When form is taken into consideration, the 3D printing materials market is categorized into liquid, powder, and filament. Out of these, the filament category dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), holding a share of over 50.0% in 2017, in terms of volume.

Polylactic acid and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are the most widely utilized plastic filaments in 3D printing due to their superior properties, including decreased shrinkage, wrap resistance, high density, and excellent layer adhesion. The category is further projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

A key trend being observed in the 3D printing materials market is the adoption of 3D printing in the education sector. The education sector is embracing the concept of 3D printing as it helps the students to think conceptually and convert their ideas in a physical form.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=3d-printing-materials-market

The concept allows students to design basic 3D shapes on their tablets and explore new ideas. Several progressive schools have already integrated 3D printing in their curriculum, as it helps in enhancing the creativity of students and allows them to test their ideas in real space.