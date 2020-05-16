Revenue from the Sales of Fire Pump to Surge Exponentially During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Global Fire Pump Market: Introduction

Rapid industrialization is expected to positively impact the demand for fire pump in the near future. A fire pump is a part of water supply of fire sprinkler systems is run by using electric, diesel or steam. The fire pump is connected to either a static water source (tank, lake, and reservoir) or an underground water supply piping. Generally, it is connected with the public underground water supply pipe or any static water source such as tank, reservoir, and lake. The fire pump machine offers high pressure water flow to the fire sprinkler systems.

The fire pump starts working when the fire sprinkler’s pressure drops below a certain set point (threshold). The number of fire pump should be installed depending on the occupancy hazard and the specific fire installation standard. Most of the fire pumps are listed, tested, certified by the accredited laboratories and authorized institutions. According to various research reports_bk_01_01_2020, the fire pumps market is anticipated to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Global Fire Pump Market Dynamics:

Increasing incidences of fire at manufacturing facilities and residential areas has increased the demand for fire pumps in the recent few years. The growing industrialization across the globe is expected to drive the demand for fire pumps over the forecast period. The increasing manufacturing sector is expected to increase the demand for fire pumps, which in turn is expected to drive the global fire pumps market over the forecast period. The oil & gas industry is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future, will be another driving factor for fire pumps market.

Global Fire Pump Market Segmentation:

The global fire pump is segmented on the basis of power for operating as electric fire pumps, diesel fire pumps, steam turbine and dual fire pumps. The global fire pump market can also be segmented on the basis of product type as horizontal split case, vertical split case, and vertical in line, vertical turbine and end suction.

The global fire pump market can also be segmented on the basis of application as irrigation, sludge handling, wastewater, boiler feed and stormwater handling and others.

Global Fire Pump Market: Regional Outlook:

The global fire pump market can be segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global fire pumps market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is also anticipated to contribute a major share in the global fire pump market over 2016-2026.

However, Europe is expected to lose some share due to the high growth of Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to witness stable growth due to sluggish growth in end-use industries. Revenue generated from sales of fire pumps in Middle East and Africa is also projected to increase at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Fire Pump Market Players

The major players identified across the value chain of global fire pump market include Pentair Ltd., Cet Fire Pumps MFG inc., Xylem Inc., Grundfos Pumps Corporation, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Talco Fire Systems, Waterous, NAFFCO, Canariis Corporation, Eaton and many more. The companies are emphasizing on research and development and new product development in order to maintain the competitive advantage in global fire pump market during the forecast period. In order to meet the increasing demand of fire pump, companies all over the world are looking for certification in order to expand the product portfolio and increase the sales strategies.

