Smart Learning Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact | Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Smart Learning Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, smart learning market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). The surging adoption of smartphones and tablets for accessing online course material, rising demand for personalized education among students, proliferation of connected devices in the education sector, growing need for automating administrative tasks in the sector, and increasing deployment of advanced technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), in learning are the major factors contributing to the market growth.
Increasing demand for an AI-supported personalized education experience is one of the key trends observed in the smart learning market. Personalized learning solutions facilitate better understanding among students by aligning their educational backgrounds, interests, and academic goals, thus creating a tailored learning experience for them. Moreover, they enable students to design courses according to their needs and obtain feedback related to their progress throughout the course.
Surging smartphone and internet penetration is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. According to GSMA Intelligence, the global internet user penetration stood at 48.9% in 2019 and is expected to reach 60.5% by the year 2025. Besides, the smartphone penetration, which stood at 65% in 2019, is projected to reach 80% by 2025. Both these factors, coupled with the emergence of improved learning platforms, have resulted in increased access to online education among students, thereby resulting in the growth of the market.
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the smart learning market
- Historical and the present size of the smart learning market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
- Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market
