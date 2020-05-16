Track and Trace Solutions Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Track and Trace Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, track and trace solutions market is projected to exhibit a significant growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), owing to its associated advantages, which include better visibility, traceability, optimization of supply chain, enhancing operational efficiency, improving transparency, and stringent standards and regulations for the implementation of serialization. Furthermore, growing focus on protection of brand reputation by eliminating counterfeit sales by product manufacturers and increasing number of packaging-related product recalls are other factors fueling the growth of the market.

Rigorous standards and regulations for the implementation of serialization are driving the track and trace solutions market, globally. Several countries are mandating the usage of traceable serial number on each product produced, in order to target counterfeiting and other related issues. For instance, according to the European Union (EU) Falsified Medicines Directive 2011/62/EU, from February 2019, it is mandatory for all pharmaceutical manufacturers to deploy unique and traceable serial numbers to each of the company’s manufactured products and packaging units.

High cost related with setting up and implementation of the track and trace solutions is a major challenge for the growth of the track and trace solutions market. Several pharmaceutical companies operate on traditional system architectures, which results in requirement of high grade of system customization in order to implement these solutions. Such customizations generate substantial increase in capital cost; hereby, several companies prefer not to adopt track and trace solutions. Also, implementation of these solution increases the complexity of manufacturing operations, induced capital expenditure, and disrupted workflow, which further hamper the growth of the market.

