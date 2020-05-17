Automated Valet Parking Technology Market Trends, Share and Demand Forecast to 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automated Valet Parking Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The current model of vehicle parking is no longer able to handle the increasing demand for parking the vehicles efficiently. The demand for updated parking solution can be addressed with automated valet parking (AVP) technology or driverless parking, without increasing the space allocated for the parking lot. Moreover, this technology may help in optimizing and freeing -up the available space for parking in the near future. Hence, the need to optimize the current model of parking system is expected to drive the global automated valet parking technology market during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Based on geography, the automated valet parking technology market is categorized into North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Among these geographies, North America is expected to possess the largest share in the market during the forecast period. It is mainly due to fast development and production of autonomous and connected cars and parking spaces equipped with advance technologies, such as internet of things (IoT) and sensors.

The rapidly growing demand for more efficient, hassle-free, and user-friendly parking systems is boosting the automated valet parking technology market. Due to increased road congestion, people find it difficult to find parking spaces quickly, which, in-turn, leads to increased time, cost, and distance from the user’s destination point. All these issues are fueling the growth of the market.

Automated Valet Parking Technology Market Segmentation

By Design

Flat Floor (Helical)

Flat Floor (One-Way Ramp)

Others

By Region