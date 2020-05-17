Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, content delivery network (CDN) market is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period (2020–2030). A CDN refers to a group of servers distributed geographically, which work together to offer fast delivery of online content. Rising demand for high-quality video content among the growing online users, rising per capita online data consumption, and increasing demand for latency-free online gaming experience are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid developments in the broadband infrastructure of countries, globally, have substantially enhanced the broadband speed, which in turn, is propelling the growth of the content delivery network market.

Rising demand for improved video content and VOD services is driving the growth of the content delivery network market, globally. VOD is a programming system that enables a user to select and watch desired video or listen to audio as per convenience. Several companies, such as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Limited, Star India Private Limited, and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., among others, are currently offering VOD services. These VOD service providers offer wide range of movies, web series, and other online contents. Thus, the necessity of providing latency-free content over the network and provide improved video content and delivery is driving the content delivery network market growth.

Geographically, in 2019, North America generated the highest revenue in content delivery network market across the globe. The region has large base of internet users using ultra high definition (UHD or 4K) content. Furthermore, the region also has easy high-speed data network access. The existence of numerous CDN solution providers and all other these factors are propelling the growth of the market. For instance, the U.S. has the presence of several major companies that offer CDN services, such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., and Cloudflare Inc., among others.

