COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM)Software Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software market is projected to witness notable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). CAM software refers to a platform that utilizes computer software and machinery, in order to automate the manufacturing process within an enterprise. It is used to control machines, by performing computerized processes, such as milling, cutting, and roughing.

Major factors driving the market are growing demand for integrated CAM/computer-aided design (CAD) capabilities on a single platform; high utilization of CAM solutions by the machine tools industry; vast adoption of cloud technologies; increasing need for automated manufacturing process; surging requirement for faster production process; rising consumer demand for improved designing of products; and growing application areas of CAM software, including woodturning, spinning, screw threading, and glass working.

Increasing preference for cloud-supported CAM software is one of the key trends witnessed in the computer-aided manufacturing software market. Industries are increasingly shifting their entire business operations over the cloud network, due to various advantages, such as high data storage, automatic back-up of files, and flexibility toward data access. The need for cloud-powered computerized manufacturing process is growing, which supports enterprises in creating a secured hyperlink related to file access, developing and sharing of machine code, and easily integrating with existing CAD software. As a result, market players are focused toward introducing cloud-supported CAM solutions in order to cater the surging demand from industries.

