Automotive Suspension Bushes Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Heightened Product Innovations in the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market in its report titled ‘Automotive Suspension Bushes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2018 and Forecast, 2019–2027’. Based on product type, control arm bushes are expected to remain the widely utilized Automotive Suspension Bushes throughout the forecast period. The passenger cars vehicle type segment will wield major share throughout the forecast years in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

Sales of Automotive Suspension Bushes around the globe is estimated to have reached a value of US$ 2,224.6 Mn by 2018 end while observing 3.6% Year-on-Year growth over the previous year. Europe, spearheaded by Germany, is projected to account for a prominent share in the Automotive Suspension Bushes market during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa region is projected to grow at a prominent rate in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market in the coming years.

Global Automotive Suspension Bushes Market Dynamics

The lifespan of Automotive Suspension Bushes primarily depends on the driving condition of vehicles. In good road conditions, Automotive Suspension Bushes exhibit a good lifespan of five to eight years. However, regular maintenance is required. On the other side, in bad road conditions, operational life of Automotive Suspension Bushes declines. This, in turn, gives a boost to the aftermarket segment in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

Moreover, increasing automotive production owing to numerous applications of vehicles in logistics sector has been the key factor boosting the growth of the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

However, the advent of SUVs has created a new challenge for the Automotive Suspension Bushes manufacturers across the globe. Nowadays, consumers are demanding reduced vibration, noise and harness. The aforementioned factors are expected to restrict the growth of the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market over the forecast years.

Introduction of new products and acquisition activities across the value chain of Automotive Suspension Bushes have been found to be the key trends identified in the global marketplace of suspension bushes. In the recent past, various prominent manufacturers have introduced new products and have also been found to be involved in acquisition activities.

Global Automotive Suspension Bushes Market Forecast

Among material type segments, the polyurethane segment is anticipated to wield major share in the overall Automotive Suspension Bushes market. The Polyurethane segment is anticipated to be followed by rubber and others segment. Polyurethane suspension bushes possess various advantages over their rubber counterparts, such as better load bearing capacity, higher cut, abrasion and tear resistance, etc.

China, in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market, is expected to register high sales during the forecast period and is also expected to remain a high value market. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness an above-average CAGR in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market. In terms of market value, the top 3 countries are projected to account for more than 40% of the overall incremental opportunity created during the forecast period in the global Automotive Suspension Bushes market.

Global Automotive Suspension Bushes Market: Competitive Landscape

Bonaprene Products Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Fibet Group

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd

SuperPro

Shanghai Pepsen Polyurethane Co., Ltd.

Emdet Jamshedpur Pvt. Ltd.

Teknorot

Energy Suspension

EPTG Ltd.

Globally, a large number of global as well as regional players are involved in the production of Automotive Suspension Bushes and hence, the market is significantly fragmented. Key players involved in the production of Automotive Suspension Bushes have been focusing on product innovation and new product launches.

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

