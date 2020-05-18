C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2018 – 2028)

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure

Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market: Introduction

The C2 chlorinated solvents have the key commercial importance are trichloroethylene (TCE), perchloroethylene (PCE), and methyl chloroform (1,1,1-trichloroethane (TCA)). The C2 chlorinated solvents consumption has been adversely impacted by decline in emissive applications as a result of regulation and compliance related to the Kyoto Protocol on climate change, global warming and Montreal Protocol on ozone-depleting chemicals. The application of methyl chloroform has been phased out in few countries due to its ozone depletion potential. Subsequently, the global consumption of C2 chlorinated solvents is now mainly reliant on the use as a feedstock in the fluorocarbons production. Also, the main applications of C2 Chlorinated Solvents are in dry cleaning as well as degreasing in various industries.

Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market is rapidly growing demand for 1,1,1-trichloroethane (TCA) for the use in metal degreasing and vinylidene chloride manufacturing across the globe. The macroeconomic factors such as robust growth in industrial production and key countries economic growth will fuel the demand for C2 Chlorinated Solvents over the upcoming years. Due to the non-flammability and low toxicity nature of perchloroethylene (PCE), it is preferably used in dry cleaning in both commercial and industrial purposes which helps to push the growth of global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market during the forecast period. Also, rapidly increasing demand for perchloroethylene (PCE) as a solvent for waxes, rubbers, greases, gums ancylostoma, trematodes and nematodes anthelminthic against necator, and in veterinary drugs that will stimulate the global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, with growing usage of trichloroethylene (TCE) as a solvent in various industries including medical, electronics, aerospace, and automotive will help to lead the global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market towards significant growth during the forecast period. The consumption of C2 Chlorinated Solvents in air conditioning and refrigeration was negatively impacted by the Kyoto Protocol and Montreal Protocol regulations. This may hinder the production, consumption and trade growth of these C2 Chlorinated Solvents during the forecast period.

Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market: Segmentation

Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market can be segmented based on submarket types, end-use industry, and regions

Based on submarket type, the global C2 Chlorinated Solvents is segmented as:

Trichloroethylene (TCE)

Perchloroethylene (PCE)

1,1,1-trichloroethane (TCA)

Chemical & Materials

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographies, the global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). Among above-mentioned regions, the North America region accounts more than 50% demand of 1,1,1-trichloroethane (TCA) of total world demand in global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market followed by Europe in year 2017. Moreover, stringent U.S. government regulations under SNAP (Significant New Alternatives Policy) to ban various the use of several HFCs (including HFC-125, HFC-134a, and HFC-containing blends) may hinder the global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market growth in the region over the forecast period. With significantly high production of perchloroethylene in China, APEJ C2 Chlorinated Solvents market is estimated to gain high-value share over the forecast period. Furthermore, Japan is projected to showcase a decline in compound annual growth rate in global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market over the forecast period due to slow economic growth along with the decline in the demand of C2 Chlorinated Solvents for various industries due to stringent government regulations in the country.

Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market: Prominent Players

Few prominent players of global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market are

BASF SE

Solvay S.A.

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

DowDuPont

Kem One

Solventis

AkzoNobel N.V.

Oxy Chemical

