COVID-19 : Impact Micromanipulators Market to Register CAGR 23.1% Increase in Revenue by 2026 End

According to the latest report on the global micromanipulators market by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the market is expected to witness strong growth, increasing at 23.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The global micromanipulator market is also estimated to reach US$ 469.7 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Micromanipulators are finding largest application where a level of precision of movement is necessary that is not possible with unaided human hand. Consisting an input joystick, micromanipulators reduce the range of movement, thereby helping in manipulating the object as required.

Micromanipulation caters to a wide variety of applications from cell micromanipulation to industrial micromanipulation. Micromanipulators are also being used on a large scale in semiconductors and electronics for optical device probing, to position microelectrodes, and positioning test probes on a small and medium scale. Depending on the application, companies are providing different movement speed, movement resolution, accuracy and range.

Rise in Adoption of Micromanipulators in IVF-ICSI Procedures

Increasing incidences of male infertility, rise in the average age of first-time pregnancy, and increase in the healthcare funds is driving the growth of IVF-ICSI procedures, thereby fueling the demand for micromanipulation device.

Micromanipulation is the advanced technique that includes Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD), hatching, and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). These advanced procedures are gaining popularity due to the increasing number of people with very low sperm counts and high numbers of abnormal or non-motile sperm. Micromanipulation is also widely employed in fields of transgenics and adherent cell micromanipulation and in the field of electrophysiology.

However, factors such as high cost of the advanced micromanipulator, absence of technical expertise, and lack of awareness are likely to hamper the global micromanipulators market.

Global Micromanipulators Market- Segment-wise Analysis

The global micromanipulators market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, end users, and region. Based on the application, the segment is further divided into industrial micromanipulation, cell micromanipulation, and others. Cell micromanipulation is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. Cell manipulation is projected to bring in more than US$ 300 million revenue by the end of 2026.

On the basis of end users, hospitals are expected to witness exponential growth in the global micromanipulators market. By the end of 2026, hospitals are projected to surpass US$ 200 million revenue.

By the product type, electric micromanipulators are anticipated to witness strong growth from 2017 to 2026. Electric micromanipulators are projected to bring in more than US$ 200 million towards the end of 2026.

Among various regions given in the report, North America is expected to witness the highest growth in the global micromanipulators market. Increasing adoption of advanced devices, high investment in the research and development activities, and presence of leading manufacturers in the region are some of the factors fueling the market for micromanipulators in North America.