COVID-19 : Impact Stair Lifts Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate of CAGR 7% During 2024
The change during the COVID-19 pandemic has upgraded our reliance on trend setting innovations, for example, augmented reality, virtual reality, and the industrial internet of things. The unfulfilled money related targets are convincing the associations to embrace robotization and cutting edge innovations to remain ahead in the market rivalry. Organizations are using this open door by distinguishing day by day operational needs and teaching robotization in it to make a computerized framework as long as possible.
Stair lifts are a mechanical setup that aims to help disabled people. This is a chair or platform that is motorized to travel along the rail or track guided along the stairway. A new research based on these lifts by Persistence Market Research is titled ‘Stair Lifts Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 –2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025’. This comprehensive research is intended to guide people with useful insights on this market.
The stair lifts market study involves assessment of global market opportunities by representing annual sales volume (units) and value (US$ Mn) of various types of stair lifts installed in residential and commercial or public spaces. The report indicates that the global stair lifts market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2025. The market is projected to register a robust CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5621
Company Profiles
- Acorn Stairlifts Inc.
- Stannah International
- Savaria Corp.
- Handicare Group AB
- Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH
- Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.
- Harmar Mobility LLC
- Prism U.K. Medical Limited
- Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc.
- Platinum Stair Lifts Ltd.
- HIRO LIFT (Hillenkötter + Ronsieck
- Kumalift Co., Ltd.
- SUGIYASU Co., Ltd.
- Symax Lift (China) Co, Ltd.
- Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co., L
- Taamal Seed Electra Group
- Gruppo Millepiani S.p.a
Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/5621
Over the last decade, stair lifts have witnessed a substantial surge in demand in the U.S and Japan market. This demand is mainly driven by a growing geriatric population. Market players lay emphasis on increasing their product offerings and providing innovative products to achieve competitive edge, specifically over other local players.
Global Stair Lifts Market: Segmental Analysis
On the basis of region, North America leads the global market with over US$ 420 Mn market revenue expected by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to emerge as an attractive region during the forecast period.
In terms of rail type, curved stair lifts is projected to have the largest market share by the end of 2025, whereas straight stair lifts is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/5621
Based on install location, the residential spaces segment is ahead of commercial spaces with a higher market share, but the commercial spaces segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
On the basis of power source, the direct current segment dominates the global stair lifts market with a projected market value of over US$ 1,300 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% by the end of forecast period.
Report Highlights:
- Shifting Industry dynamics
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
- Key Competition landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape
Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market – Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Repair Market Segmented By Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Product in Transfemoral, Transapical and Transaortic Surgical Approach. For More Information
Global Biological Drugs Market – Biological Drugs Market Segmented By Biologic Therapeutic Drugs, Biologic Medicines with Enbrel, Lantus, Neulasta, Avonex, NovoLog Therapeutic Protein. For More Information
About us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.
To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.
Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.
Contact us:
Ashish Kolte
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,
NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – [email protected]
Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com
- COVID-19 : Impact Stair Lifts Marketto Record a Robust Growth Rate of CAGR 7% During 2024 - May 18, 2020
- COVID-19 : Impact In Vitro Protein Expression Marketto Register CAGR 6.1% Rise in Growth by 2025 - May 18, 2020
- COVID-19 : Impact Smart Pills Marketto Grow at Stellar CAGR 14.5% During the Forecast Period 2026 - May 18, 2020