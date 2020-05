Report explores the Electric Wastegate Actuator Market research likely to emerge over a period of 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Introduction

Wastegate in an automobile refers to the turbine wheel bypass on a turbocharger. Electric Wastegate Actuator is used to control the supercharged pressure of turbo charger by adjusting the opening of wastegate valve. Electric wastegate actuator gained popularity as a substitute to pneumatic waste gate actuator. As a replacement product of pneumatic Wastegate actuator, electric wastegate actuator enable faster and more precise control of the combustion engine. In the effort to reduce CO2 emission, manufactures are focused on downsizing of engine involving reduction of engine displacement by turbocharger or supercharger.

In such systems, electric wastegate actuator is considered to play a vital role in controlling the supercharged pressure of turbocharger and preventing the turbocharger from over speeding and resulting in serious damages. Owing to its several benefits and importance, the demand for electric wastegate actuator is estimated to witness considerable growth across the globe. This in turn may positively impact the global electric wastegate actuator market during the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27844

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Dynamics

Sales of electric wastegate actuator is directly dependent on the production and sales of automotive. Growing automotive industry particularly in the developing regions is estimated to be the primary growth driver for the global electric wastegate actuator market during the forecast period. Growing advancement and innovation in technology in the automotive industry is also considered to propel the demand for efficient electric wastegate actuator across the globe. This in turn is estimated to be a key factor contributing to the growth of global electric wastegate actuator market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for downsizing of engines by the use of turbocharger in order to reduce fuel consumption, subsequently the CO2 emission is also one of the key factor fueling the demand for electric wastegate actuators thus significantly contributing to the global electric wastegate actuator market.

Electric wastegate actuator also find its application in aircrafts engines and off highway heavy duty equipment. Growing number of air passengers is directly correlated to increasing demand for new aircrafts which subsequently increase the demand for efficient electric wastegate actuator. On a similar note, growing construction activities with execution of several infrastructure development projects is estimated to drive the demand for construction equipment. This in turn may flourish the growth of global electric wastegate actuator market during the forecast period.

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Segment

The global Electric Wastegate Actuator market has been segmented by product type, vehicle type and by sales Channel

By type of product, the global Electric Wastegate Actuator market is segmented into

Linear Electric Wastegate Actuator

Rotary Electric Wastegate Actuator

By type of vehicle, the global Electric Wastegate Actuator market is segmented into

Automotive Electric Wastegate Actuator Passenger Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Aircraft Electric Wastegate Actuator

Off highway Equipment Electric Wastegate Actuator (Construction Equipment, Mining Equipment, Agriculture Equipment etc.)

By type of Sales Channel, the global Electric Wastegate Actuator market is segmented into

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive production is estimated to be higher in emerging countries as compared to that in developed countries. This can mainly be attributed to the increasing urbanization and stable economic conditions in these regions. On road vehicle fleet is also expected to rise at a modest CAGR during the forecast period, thus providing noteworthy opportunities in the growth of automotive aftermarket. This in turn may result in generating bright opportunities in the electric wastegate actuator market. Increasing stringent regulations concerning CO2 emission particularly in the developed regions such as North America and Europe is estimated to fuel the demand of electric wastegate actuator during the forecast period.

Electric Wastegate Actuator Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Electric Wastegate Actuator market include:

Continental AG

MAHLE GmbH

Stoneridge, Inc.

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Turbosmart

Woodward, Inc

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27844

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Electric Wastegate Actuator market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the Electric Wastegate Actuator market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp