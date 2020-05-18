Shielded Railway Connectors Market research to Record Stellar CAGR During 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Shielded Railway Connectors: Introduction

Shielded railway connectors are fire and other hazard resistant cable connectors that are safe and simple to install, and they could be either male or female type. These shielded railway connectors are manufactured complying various IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) standards. Shielded railway connectors are employed in a wide range of applications in railways, including electric trains, trams, metros, subways, and others. Rugged connectivity is a priority in railways for consistent performance. Also, shielded railway connectors can withstand extreme weather conditions and also they are fire resistant.

Shielded Railway Connectors: Market Drivers and Challenges

Growing urban population and enhancing economic conditions across the world in developing countries is leading to increasing demand for railway infrastructure, which in turn, is driving the volume sales of rolling stock components such as shielded railway connectors.

The increasing adoption rate of HSR (high speed rail) trains owing to the inclination of the millennial population towards public transport for long distance transportation is the one of the key factor attributing towards the growth of the global shielded railway connectors market.

Also, railway transportation is the most environmental friendly and economical as compared to rest of the means, and with the growing concern of worsening climate, the adoption of electric driven vehicle is stipulated to propel; thus boosting the volume sale of shielded railway connectors.

Shielded Railway Connectors: Market Segmentation

On the basis of connector type, the global shielded railway connectors market can be segmented into the following:

Board Level & PCB Shielded Railway Connectors

Power Shielded Railway Connectors

RF/HF Coaxial Shielded Railway Connectors

Pin and Spring Load Shielded Railway Connectors

Modular & Mix Shielded Railway Connectors

Data & Other Connectors

On the basis of shield type, the global shielded railway connectors market can be segmented into the following:

Silver Shielded Railway Connectors

Gold Shielded Railway Connectors

Stainless Steel Shielded Railway Connectors

Other Metal Shielded Railway Connectors

On the basis of application type, the global shielded railway connectors market can be segmented into the following:

Diesel Multiple Units

Electric Multiple Units

Trams and Light Rails

Metros & Subways

Passenger Coaches & Others

Shielded Railway Connectors: Regional Market Outlook

In recent years, the government of numerous developing countries, such as Thailand, China, Singapore, Malaysia, and India, are aggressively investing in rail transit aiming to improve public transportation. Thus the upgrading transport infrastructure is expected to drive the market of shielded railway connectors over the forecast period, and the Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead in the global shielded railway connectors market in terms of growth rate. In terms of market volume, North America is expected to dominate the shielded railway connectors market owing to exiting wide railway network. Further, Europe region is estimated to be second in the run in the global shielded railway connectors market as the region’s government is very strict about adherence of safety standards.

Moreover, developed and developing countries, including China, India, United Sates, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and South Africa, are revolutionizing their transportation infrastructure by introducing high speed trains and driverless trains, which in turn, is anticipated to create significant opportunities in the global shielded railway connectors market over the forecast period. Also, Europe, Japan, and North America emphasize on safe and secure transportation, for instance, the fourth railway package in Europe to create the ‘Single European Railway Area’ is expected to boost the demand for shielded railway connectors during the projected period. Comparatively, Middle East Africa is expected to register a slower growth in the global shielded railway connectors market.

Shielded Railway Connectors: Key Market Players

Some of the market participants in the global shielded railway connectors market identified across the value chain include:

TE Connectivity

Amphenol Industrial Products Group

Smiths Interconnect

Fischer Connectors SA

Souriau

A SCHALTBAU COMPANY

Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology Co., Ltd

