Wood Flooring Adhesives Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Wood-flooring Adhesives- Introduction

Wood-flooring adhesives refer to sticky substances used for gluing wood floor directly to the subfloor. The method of applying wood-flooring adhesives is very similar to that of applying tiling adhesives, except for a few factors to be taken care of prior to the application. Wood-flooring adhesives are efficient enough to curtail unnecessary movement of the wooden floor and mitigates the chances of formation of squeaky floor boards. Wood-flooring adhesives are applied using a comb and is evenly spread on the sub-floor before gluing the wooden floor.

Wood flooring adhesives develop sound reduction layers and offer tough and flexible bonds for long-term retention of the wooden floor. Moreover, wood flooring adhesives also offer anti-microbial properties that prevent growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria underneath the floor and subfloor.

Wood-flooring Adhesives Market Dynamics

The wood-flooring adhesives market continues to get the much-needed fillip, on the back of flourishing construction industry and booming housing projects. The rising demand for panel setting, floor setting, and insulation coupled with superior adhesion properties is propelling the demand for wood-flooring adhesives. Moreover, rising fad for interior decoration and deliberate strides for infrastructure development will, in turn, will drive the wood-flooring adhesives market size in the foreseeable future.

Additionally, substantial applications in carpet attachment, composite bonding, and accessory bonding is also likely to spur revenues of wood-flooring adhesives market. Increasing clamor for a cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions is also complementing the demand for wood-flooring adhesives market. With the concept of using nuts and bolts being obsolete gradually, demand for adhesives with exceptional adhesion properties have spawned across flooring and roofing applications. This, in turn, is foreseen as a key factor catalyzing the growth of wood-flooring adhesives market. Manufacturers of wood-flooring adhesives are vying to offer products with low emissions to comply with the eco-friendly standards. End-users are also seeking products with water and solvent-free attributes, which is also likely to influence their purchase decisions. Sensing these requirements of the end-users, manufacturers of wood-flooring adhesives are likely to fortify their product lines.

Wood-flooring Adhesives Market Segmentation

The wood-flooring adhesives market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application.

By type, the wood-flooring adhesives market has been segmented as-

Water Based

Solvent Based

By application, the wood-flooring adhesives market has been segmented as-

Solid Wood Flooring

Engineered Wood Flooring

Wood-flooring Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

The research study on wood-flooring adhesives market sheds light on the industry growth trajectory across key regions. The overall regional outlook of wood-flooring adhesives market is bifurcated as per production and consumption.

By production, the wood-flooring adhesives market is classified as

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

By consumption, the wood-flooring adhesives market is classified as

North America

Asia-pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Wood-flooring Adhesives: Key Market Players

Manufacturers in the wood-flooring adhesives market are offering products with multiple advantages such as high moisture protection, excellent anti-fracture performance, anti-microbial protection, low odor, highly elastic nature, and so on

Bostik

Sika

MAPEI

Fortane

Roberts

STAUF

Maiburg

