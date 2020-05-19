Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth and Future Scope

One of the major factors responsible for the rising demand for automotive regenerative braking systems (RBS) is the soaring number of strict regulations being enacted by the governments of several countries for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by vehicles. For instance, the European Union (EU) passed a regulation in 2015 about maintaining a decarbonized transport system in Europe. The regulation is aimed at reducing the carbon dioxide emission to 147 grams per kilometer for all commercial vehicles and 95 grams per kilometer for all passenger cars until 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) started a program called ‘Tier 3’ for limiting the carbon emission by vehicles in the country. The automotive regenerative braking system has the capability to reduce the emission rate of vehicles and therefore, this technology is being increasingly adopted by the automobile manufacturers in many countries. As a result, the value of the global automotive regenerative braking systems market is expected to increase from $6,555.6 million in 2017 to $18,228.3 million by 2023. The market is predicted to advance at an 18.6% CAGR during 2017–2023 (forecast period).

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to observe large-scale incorporation of automotive regenerative braking systems in vehicles during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the surging demand for fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles and the increasing demand for long-range battery-powered electric vehicles in the region. Furthermore, the governments of various APAC countries such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea are rapidly implementing stringent regulations for curbing GHG emissions, which will significantly boost the growth of the automotive regenerative braking systems market in the region in future.

