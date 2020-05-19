Hydrolyzed Polymaleic Anhydride Market Demand and Opportunities 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Hydrolyzed Polymaleic Anhydride (HPMA), primarily used in desalination plants, is a low molecular weight polymeride, having average molecular weight of around 400-800. Hydrolyzed polymaleic anhydride possesses various physical as well as chemical properties. For instance, it has no toxicity, is soluble in water and possesses high thermal and chemical stability and its decomposed temperature is above 330­­ ?. Moreover, it shows the threshold effect under high temperatures and pH levels and thus, is suitable to be used in alkaline water systems.

Hydrolyzed polymaleic anhydride is used for various purposes, such as circulation of cool water systems, crude oil dewatering, oilfield fill water and low pressure boilers. It can also be utilized as a cement additive.

The manufacturing process of hydrolysed polymaleic anhydride comprises polymerising maleic anhydride in xylene, which acts as a solvent, and utilizing ditertiary butyl peroxide as a polymerisation catalyst to produce liquid products which can be easily separated.

Global Hydrolyzed Polymaleic Anhydride Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Hydrolyzed polymaleic anhydride market can be segmented on the basis of grade, end-use industry and application.

Based on its grade, the global hydrolysed polymaleic anhydride market can be segmented into:

Reagent Grade

Bio-Tech Grade

Others

Based on end-use industry, the global hydrolysed polymaleic anhydride market can be segmented into:

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial

Based on application, the global hydrolysed polymaleic anhydride market can be segmented into:

Cooling water systems

Concrete Additive

Water Desalination

Crude oil evaporation

Others

Global Hydrolyzed Polymaleic Anhydride Market: Dynamics

Various factors, such as growing population, increasing per capita utilization of water, depleting fresh water resources and their over exploitation, will have a severe impact on the market. Nowadays, to solve these problems, various countries across the globe are increasingly relying on seawater and desalination plants are helping in reducing dependency on fresh water resources.

Rising per-capita income and over dependency on fresh water resources has compelled market players and authorities to develop new sources. Desalination has been favoured as a method to increase water supply. The global desalination market has been growing significantly since 2000s and has already formed a huge market, especially in Middle East and North America. Investments in desalination are further expected to grow ominously in the coming decades. Thus, the demand for hydrolysed polymaleic anhydride is also expected to increase in near future.

However, there are various factors which are expected to restrain the demand for the hydrolysed polymaleic anhydride. High capital investment and slow rate of return are the two of these main factors. Water infrastructure is typically capital intensive, as it requires a huge initial investment followed by a long payback period.

Global Hydrolyzed Polymaleic Anhydride Market: Regional Outlook

As far as regions are concerned, the global hydrolysed polymaleic anhydride market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region due the rising demand from developing nations, such as India and China. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be followed by North America & Western Europe in the market. Middle East & Africa in the market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future owing to the rising desalination activities across countries, such as Israel. Latin America and Eastern Europe in the market are anticipated to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Global Hydrolyzed Polymaleic Anhydride Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Hydrolyzed Polymaleic Anhydride market include

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co.Ltd.

connect chemicals

Shandong Dongtai Water Treatment Co. Ltd.

Shandong Yuanlian Chemical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co. Ltd.

All-plus Chemical Co. Ltd.

Guangshu Chemical Factory Co. Ltd.

TIANJIN XINXIN BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

TIANJIN ZHONGXIN CHEMTECH CO. LTD.

Zouping Dongfang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

