India Electric Bus Market Size to Witness 53.0% CAGR during 2019–2025

India is one of the most populated countries in the world, and the strong economic growth and the rise in disposable income in the past few years has resulted in an extensive adoption of vehicles in the country. This has also led to the surging levels of pollution in the country, making it one of the most polluted countries across the globe. Attributed to this, the requirement for electric vehicles in the country is increasing as well. People are becoming increasingly aware regarding the surging air pollution levels and hence are trying to opt for electric vehicles instead of the conventional fuel-based vehicles.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-electric-bus-market/report-sample

As per the scheme, through an investment of $517.5 million (INR 3,545 crore), the Indian government would incentivize 7,090 electric buses. Because of all these factors, the Indian electric bus market is projected to reach 7,187 units by 2025, advancing at a 53.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). Hybrid electric bus (HEB) and battery electric bus (BEB) are the two types of electric buses that are functional in the country. Between these two, the demand for BEBs is predicted to be higher in the years to come.

Lithium–nickel–manganese–cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium–iron phosphate (LFP) are the two major battery types that are utilized in electric buses. The declining prices of both these types of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are allowing the Indian electric bus market to prosper. As per industry experts, the average cost of Li-ion battery cells for large orders reduced from about $1,000/kWh in 2010 to approximately $33/kWh in 2018. Battery accounts for approximately 40% of the total electric bus manufacturing cost; thus, the reduction in battery prices would aid in keeping the cost of electric buses in check.

INDIA ELECTRIC BUS MARKET

By Type – Battery Electric Bus (BEB) and Hybrid Electric Bus (HEB)

By Length – Less than 10 meter and More than 10 meter

By Battery – Lithium–Iron–Phosphate (LFP), Lithium–Nickel–Manganese–Cobalt Oxide (NMC), and Others

By Region –South, East, West, and North

Know more: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/speak-analyst/india-electric-bus-market/Y292aWRfcXVlcnk=