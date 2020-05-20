COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Test Automation Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Test Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Test automation refers to the use of special software (which are different from software being tested) for various software testing processes. Apart from this, test automation can automate some repetitive but important tasks in a formalised process, or can even perform additional testing that is hard to perform manually. The rising wave of digital transformation has further pushed the recognition of software testing and quality assurance (QA) across the enterprises, thereby leading to the growth of test automation market, globally.
The global market is driven by factors such as increase in development of mobile applications in various sectors, faster time to market, digital transformation across industries, and rise in expenditure by industry leaders on automating business processes through test automation software solutions. However, a roadblock to the growth of global market include high time frames of testing process and massive initial investments to set up an appropriate testing environment.
Businesses today, are in need to get their products and services rolled out in the global market within a short time frame. Given its increasing popularity, test automation is becoming more comprehensive and more resource incentive. Where a traditional QA cycle consumes anywhere around three to six weeks to execute and compile the outcomes, test automation takes few days. Also, one of the foremost aims to test automation is to increase the test coverage for bugs and several software related issue identification. While applications are becoming more complex and users more digitally adept, the chances of survival for slow and buggy smart applications is nil.
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the test automation market
- Historical and the present size of the test automation market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
- Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market
