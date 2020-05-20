Fast Paced Growth in End use Adoption to Propel Fusion Transcript Assays Market Revenue Growth 2019 – 2029

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

Fusion transcript assays is specialized set of gene expression assay. Fusion transcript assays is design to detect the fusion transcript using real time PCR. Fusion transcript assays a complementary solution for the next generation sequencing panel which is actually designed to support the orthogonal validation method for confirming next generation sequencing results. A complete kit of fusion transcript assays include a single tube, a probe, forward primer, and a reserve primer. This assay is then run in real time PCR. Fusion transcript assays test is usually perform in diagnostic laboratories to detect the cancer.

The rising focus of academic research institutes for advancing research including basic research will also boost the progress of fusion transcript assays market. Also, the increasing number of life science research funding and the public grant is the key factor fueling the growth of fusion transcript assays market. There are limited number of players which are operating in fusion transcript assays market, which has provided an opportunity for other manufacturer to enter the market. Additionally technology advancements and greater knowledge of incidences of cancer will progress fusion transcript assays market. The poor reproducibility research product may deter the progress of fusion transcript assays market to some extent. Also, the high cost of fusion transcript assays products may deter the growth of fusion transcript assays market.

The global Fusion Transcript Assays market is classified on the basis of product type, indication, end user and region.

Based on product type, Fusion Transcript Assays market is segmented into the following:

Fusion Transcript Kits

PCR Devices

Based on end user, Fusion Transcript Assays market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

The Fusion Transcript Assays market is expected to significant growth over forecast period owing investment in research and development. By product type, fusion transcript kits gains majority of revenue share of Fusion Transcript Assays market. Fusion Transcript Assays market has given the huge growth opportunity to the leading biotechnology companies Based on end user, research laboratories is the dominant segment for Fusion Transcript Assays market while academic research centers segment is projected to grow at a faster growth than other end users of Fusion Transcript Assays market.

U.S. is the most lucurative country for Fusion Transcript Assays market due to rise in number of research facilities. Therefore, North America is the dominant region for Fusion Transcript Assays market in term of revenue. After North America, Fusion Transcript Assays market is then followed by Europe and East Asia. High focus of Europe based biopharmaceutical companies for research and development will boost the revenue growth of Fusion Transcript Assays market in Europe. On other hand, re in Japan and China will propel the growth of Fusion Transcript Assays market in East Asia region. In South Asia, India is most lucurative country for Fusion Transcript Assays market in term of revenue due to rising incidences of genetic disorder.

Some of the key players across the value chain of Fusion Transcript Assays market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hologic Inc., Hologic Inc Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Caris Life Sciences, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., QIAGEN and others.

Regional analysis for Fusion Transcript Assays market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report on Fusion Transcript Assays market highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size

Recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

