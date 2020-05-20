Global Fat Injection Guns Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the Period 2019 – 2029

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

Fat injection guns are devices used for the purpose of fat grafting. In other words, fat injection guns are used during fat transplantation, also called autologous fat grafting, of a patient’s own fat harvested from one site of the body to different regions on the body with a purpose to fill the depressions, post-traumatic or natural, at the other site. Body fat makes astounding soft tissue filler material. Fat injection guns are filled with fat taken from locations like buttocks, thighs, and belly extracted through liposuction. Autologous fat grafting is generally utilized for soft-tissue augmentation and substitution in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery providing a natural, biocompatible, and modest method. Owing to the effectiveness of the method fat injection guns are widely used as dermal fillers.

The growth of the global fat injection guns market is driven by increase in the percentage of geriatric population and technological advancements in plastic surgery. Also, the constantly increasing incidents of trauma also increases the rate of reconstructive surgery and thus provide a boost to the fat injection guns market. Changing life style and increasing desire to have perfect body and face, especially in adult women has also increased the demand for breast augmentation and re-contouring of face. This factors provide a potential opportunity for the growth of the fat injection guns market, globally. In addition to this, the global market for fat injection guns is expected to be fueled by the increasing number of hospitals, specialty clinics and growing number of plastic surgeons in developed as well as emerging countries. However, possibility of unpredictable results and discomfort at the site of fat harvest may hamper the growth of the market for fat injection guns. Also, longevity of results can fluctuate fundamentally from patient to patient which could slow down the market for fat injection guns. One of the major factor that could affect the market for fat injection guns negatively is their use in mammoplasty which makes breast cancer detection via mammography troublesome.

The global fat injection guns market is segmented on the basis of indication, end-user and region.

By indication, the global fat injection guns market is segmented as:

Aesthetic Facial Augmentation Buttock Augmentation Breast Augmentation Hand Rejuvenation Others

Reconstructive Dermal filling of injury Under-corrected liposuction areas Vocal cord paralysis others



By end-user, the global fat injection guns market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Plastic Surgery Centers

Specialty clinics

Others

The global fat injection guns market is anticipated to experience constant growth over the forecast period of time because of increasing investment by the government and public organizations to provide better healthcare quality. Additionally, use of fat injection guns as minimally invasive method for cosmetic surgery is expected to garner huge revenue for the business sector of fat injection guns. Also, rising social acceptance of aesthetic cosmetic surgeries and celebrities endorsement is anticipated to provide the fuel to propel the market for fat injection guns by multiple folds.

Owing to the growing adoption rate of the autologous fat grafting and social acceptance, the global fat injection guns market is pre-dominated by the North America and is expected to witness an astronomical growth during the forecast period. Closely following the North America, Europe is anticipated to be the second most profitable business sector in the global fat injection guns market owing to increasing establishments of advanced medical units. Latin America is anticipated to experience a fast growth whereas MEA expected to be the least profitable market. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a constant growth in the market for fat injection guns.

The key participants operating in the global fat injection guns market are: Aesthetic Group, Allergan, Human Med AG, Tulip Medical Inc., Genesis Biosystems, Inc, Ranfac Corp., Delta Med Surgical, and others.

Regional analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

