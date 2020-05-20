Impact of Covid-19 on Aquaculture market [ PDF ] to Undertake Strapping Growth at CAGR of the End 2026 | Marineharvest, Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Guolian Aquatic Products

Aquaculture Market overview:

Aquaculture, also known as aquafarming, is the farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, crustaceans, molluscs and aquatic plants. Aquaculture involves cultivating freshwater and saltwater populations under controlled conditions, and can be contrasted with commercial fishing, which is the harvesting of wild fish. Broadly speaking, the relation of aquaculture to finfish and shellfish fisheries is analogous to the relation of agriculture to hunting and gathering. Mariculture refers to aquaculture practiced in marine environments and in underwater habitats.

The Major regions to produce Aquaculture Industry are China, India and Europe, and those regions accounted for more than 70 % of production in total. The major consumption region is east china, Europe, United States.

Aquaculture Industry industry concentration is relatively low. In 2014, the largest producer is Marineharvest, accounted for 0.57% market share in volume and 0.89% market share in value，followed by Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Zhanjiang Guolian and Nireus Aquaculture. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Aquaculture Industry has been made a lot of progress, and it also be advanced in the world. Otherwise, some of Chinese companies are also rather big, compared to other countries’ companies.

The segment products of Aquaculture products are composed by fishes, crustacean, molluscs and other products. Fishes is the largest category, which accounts for more than 66% of total consumption, the next is crustacean.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Aquaculture Industry brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Aquaculture Industry.

Marineharvest, Cooke Aquaculture, Cermaq, Guolian Aquatic Products, Nireus Aquaculture, HUON, Dalian Zhangzidao, Shanwei Good Harvest Aquatic Products, Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Group, Hendrix Genetics, Selonda, Dahu Aquaculture Co Ltd, Dalian Jinshan, Zhanjiang Evergreen Aquatic Product, Shandong Homey Aquatic, Guangdong Dafeng, Shandong Oriental Ocean, Dalian Keybridge, Tassal group Ltd., Shandong Xunshan Fisheries, Lufeng Group

Fishes, Crustaceans, Molluscs

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

