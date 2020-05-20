Know How Covid-19 Impact on Energy Cloud Market | Insights on Size, Share, Demand, Trends & Key Players

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Energy Cloud Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Energy cloud markets offers various solutions such as enterprise asset management, workforce management, reporting and analytics, customer relationship management and risk management. The market for reporting and analytics solution has significant growth opportunities during the forecast period, due to increasing need of improved decision making, optimization of internal business processes, increasing operational efficiencies and the need to gain competitive advantage in the market by the energy sector utilities.

The major factor driving the growth of energy cloud market is the need to shift the traditional approach of one-way energy flow to two-way energy flow, to reduce losses and improve efficiency of the system. A shift towards an increasingly decentralized power grid architecture from conventional grids due to the rise in the renewable and distributed energy resources (DER), is increasing the demand for energy cloud solutions. In addition, factors such as rising electricity charges and growing government focus towards reducing energy loss are also expected to drive the demand of energy cloud during the forecast period.

The growth of the energy cloud industry is driven by factors such as government regulations and increased end-user involvement in generation, distribution, buying and selling of electricity. In addition, the aging infrastructure and need to access real-time data by energy utilities are also driving the market growth. The discussions between government and utilities to reduce the carbon emissions have been on the rise, which is further impacting the market positively.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the energy cloud market