MAJOR COMPANIES IN ADHESIVE TAPES MARKET STRUGGLE TO FULFILL THE EXTRAORDINARY DEMAND INTENSIFIED BY COVID-19

In the healthcare niche, breathable and hypoallergenictapes are used in ostomy, diagnostics, wound care and surgical incision closure,device attachment (to the skin), medical device assembly, and optical products. The global healthcare industry is expected to value $372 billion by 2022, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation.

With the growth in the geriatric population and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the patient pool would also expand. This would result in the rising demand for medical services and devices, thereby raising the use of adhesive tapes in the industry.

Another major application of such products is packaging for retail stuff and for large cartons. The disposable income of the people in countries including India, China,and Indonesia has risen sharply in the past few years. This has led to an increase in the spending power of citizens, and they can now purchase processed foods, electronics and other such goods more easily. The expanding packaging sector across the world is thus animportant adhesive tapes market growth driver.

From $54,333.4 million in 2017, the value of the adhesive tapes market is expected to increase to $74,954.6 million in 2023. Apart from the automotive sector, such products are also being increasingly utilized in the electrical and electronics, healthcare,and construction and building sectors. This is why of the two types of tapes — specialty and commodity — the specialty type’s sales are expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

During the historical period (2013–2017), Asia-Pacific was the largest consumer of adhesive tapes, owing to the prosperity of end-use industries, such as healthcare, automotive, packaging, building and construction, and electrical and electronics, and economic growth in regional countries. The region is also home to numerous manufacturers, which are investing heavily in research and development to come up with better tapes.