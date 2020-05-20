Premix Burners Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Premix Burners: Introduction

A premix burner consist of three key components, a nozzle, the burner head, and a feeder to feed the mixture of air and gas. The term pre-mix itself explains that the burner uses a pre-mixed fuel and oxidizer. The fuel and air are mixed before entering the combustion system of a premix burner. Premix burners are usually made out of punched high temperature steel, ceramics, or metal fiber, and can be customized as per requirement. They are suitable for heating boiler, tank-less water heaters, and combination boilers. Premix burners offers ultra-low emission of Nitrogen oxides (NOx), thus they are widely adopted in residential and commercial sectors. An LPG stove is a typical example of premix burner.

Premix Burners: Market Drivers and Challenges

The primary advantage of the primer burner is the uniformity of the flame produced as the premix burners have good fuel and air mixing specifications which results in shorter but strong flame length. Also, the premix burners automatically adjusts the air flow through it with varying fuel rates. As the pressure of the fuel increases or decreases, the gas velocity adjusts resulting into appropriate change in the rate of air flow which eliminates the need of an operator, which in turn, reduces the cost of labor and increased productivity, thus attributing towards the growth of the premix burner market

Premix burners combined with a condensing heat exchanger is an emerging technology stipulated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the premix burners market over the forecast period. The condensing heat exchanger enhance the efficiency of a premix burner and reduces the emission of CO, CO2 and NOx. Further, of all VOCs, the emission of NOx has gained most attention in recent years as it is one of the major cause of acid rain and burners are substantially responsible for this emission. Thus, to keep this emission from combustion under control the regional government has imposed numerous regulations. For instance, the incorporation of Paris Agreement in the year 2016 by UNFCC (United Nations Framework Convention on climate Change) aiming to slow down the emission of volatile gases in the environment. This, subsequently, is stipulated to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of premix burner, in turn, boosting the trade of the global premix burner market over the forecast period.

Nonetheless, the down turn of the premix burner market is that it is susceptible to flame flashback, especially when the fuel is burning at high propagation speed or at the turndown time. Presence of high concentration hydrogen in the ‘pre-mix’ is a common example high speed propagation fuel. Theses flame flashbacks reduces the efficiency of a premix burner, creates noise problems, and if left unattended can cause major damage the burner. Thereby, restraining the demand of premix burners, especially in industrial sector, over the projected period. However, this restraint can be overcome by stabilizing the flashbacks which can be done by keeping the exit velocity of the ‘pre-mix’ at the lower side.

Premix Burners: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Premix Burners market can be segmented into the following:

Flat Premix Burner

Cylindrical Premix Burner

Others

On the basis of material type, the global Premix Burners market can be segmented into the following:

Metal Fiber

Steel

Ceramic Fiber

On the basis of end use, the global Premix Burners market can be segmented into the following:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Premix Burners: Regional Market Outlook

Amidst all the regions, Western Europe premix burner market is expected to witness a prominent growth owing to the regions inclination toward environmental awareness coupled with establishment of stringent regulations. Enhanced life expectancy in North America and the implementation of the Paris Agreement in the region is estimated to attribute towards the growth of the region’s premix burner market over the project period. Further, China and India are estimated to have notable market share as a result of the countries expanded manufacturing base and low cost raw material availability. Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa are stipulated to have above average year over year growth in the premix burner market during the forecast period.

Premix Burners: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global premix burners market identified across the value chain include:

Bekaert Combustion Technology B.V.

WORGAS Bruciatori s.r.l.

POLIDORO

Riello Limited

SERMETA

Orkli, S. Corp.

Burnertech Combustion Engineers

