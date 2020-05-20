Stadium Lighting Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028

Stadium Lighting Market: Introduction

As the sporting activities round the world are increasing, the viewers want their experience in the stadiums to be the best and for this purpose the quality of the stadium lighting needs to be of the highest order. The stadium lighting is required in both indoor and outdoor set-ups and are specifically used more for the outdoor set-up as it brings uniformity, visual comfort, and limiting obtrusive light. Also, the stadium lightings are specifically needed for a game where minute observation like for example a fast coming ball has to be observed. Deployment of these stadium lightings allow the players to avoid injuries and play efficiently, and also allows the viewers to see the game at its best.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24532

Stadium Lighting Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the stadium lighting market are the upcoming regular and one-time national and international sporting events all round the world, and the decreasing cost of light sources used for the stadium lighting, specially the LEDs which is mostly being used for the stadium lighting now. Another driver for the stadium lighting market comes with the user experience. The viewers of a match are seen to be happy with the type of stadium lighting put up which helps them to enjoy the games clearly below the night sky. Also, using of LEDs as a light source for stadium lighting has helped the management of the stadium to keep the operating cost low with efficient alternative like LEDs.

Another restraint for stadium lighting market has been the recent use of metal halide lights. The metal halide lights for stadium lighting incurs high cost as compared to the LEDs and also the stadium lighting lamps have a long warm-up time. With this, the inability of a quick start up after a short disable time also adds up to the restraint for the stadium lighting and leads to bad viewer experience. Another restraint for the stadium lighting market is the short life span of a metal halide light source which is less than 10,000 hours.

Stadium Lighting Market: Segmentation

The stadium lighting market can be segmented on the basis of light source, solution, solution set-up, installation type, and region.

On the basis of light source the stadium lighting market can be divided into;

LED

HID

Others

On the basis of solution and services, the stadium lighting market can be segmented into;

Lamps and Luminaires

Control Systems

Services

On the basis of solution set-up, the stadium lighting market can be segmented into;

Indoor

Outdoor

On the basis of installation type, the stadium lighting market can be segmented into;

New Installations

Retrofit Installations

Stadium Lighting Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of stadium lighting market are:

KCL Engineering

Techline Sports Lighting

Philips Lighting

Musco Sports Lighting

Eaton

Cree Inc.

Zumtobel Group

Acuity Brands

Hubbell

LG Electronics

General Electric

Panasonic Corporation

Qualite Sports Lighting LLC

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Valmont Industries Inc.

Ventura Electricals Hindustan Limited.

LEDiL

AES Lighting Group among others.

Stadium Lighting Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, stadium lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, Middle East & Africa stadium lighting market is seen to be leading in terms of value with the GCC Countries stadium lighting market being the most attractive market. The Middle East & Africa market is seen to be growing at the fastest rate as well, due to some of the major events like FIFA World Cup 2022 which is to take place in Qatar and interest of other GCC countries in sporting activities which is promoting the construction of more stadiums in these countries and hence would require stadium lightings to be deployed. Middle East & Africa stadium lighting market is seen to be followed by SEA & Other of APAC and Western Europe stadium lighting market. China follows Middle East & Africa stadium lighting market for the forecast period due to rising number of sporting events which are held in this region on the regular basis.

To get Info on Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies Request Detailed [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24532

Regional analysis for Stadium Lighting Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24532