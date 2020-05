Automotive Mud Flap Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through COVID-19 Affected Period

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Introduction:

Automotive Mud flap is an automotive component used to protect the vehicle from mud, dust and foreign materials thrown by running tire which is normally combined with fender or mudguard. Automotive Mud flaps are basically installed behind the wheels of a vehicle. Automotive mud flap is designed by considering the factors such as tire width, rim diameter of the tire etc. Some of the prominent applications of an automotive mud flap is used to protect vehicle body, passenger and other vehicles from sand, dust and mud which is having a seasonal effect such as rainy. Automotive mud flap is made from materials such as PVC, rubber, thermoplastic, and stainless steel which are light in weight and durable to protect the vehicle body and paint from mud, dust, debris etc.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28288

Automotive Mud flap Market Dynamics:

Over the decades, the world has experienced momentous demand for automobile. Growing urbanization is estimated to constantly increase the demand for global automotive sector resulting into increasing demand for automotive mud flap in the global market. OEM’s are upgrading themselves to cope up with new trends and demands raised by the consumers. In recent scenario, automobile sector is focusing on reducing the weight of the components with increased strength. For instance, the recent emerging trend for composite material of automotive mud flap is carbon fiber that has advantages such as less weight and superior strength, which is the prerequisite in the automotive mud flap market. Automotive mud flap market is entirely driven by the total production as well as the total vehicle-in-use, which deals in OEM as well as aftermarket sales channel.

On the other hand, the changing government norms in many countries, such as India, China, etc. concerning the usage of plastic fiber that are not decomposable projected to affect the production of PVC mud flaps. This factor is anticipated to hamper the growth of the automotive mud flaps market over the projected period. However, this down-side of the market can be overcome by investing into the Research & Development in order to track down an alternative material.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials like PVC, Thermoplastic is expected to affect the manufacturing cost of automotive mud flap which is estimated to affect the sales of automotive mud flap market. Automotive mud flap manufacturers are adopting carbon fiber as their raw material which is comparatively expensive as compared to its counterparts. However, in developing and underdeveloped economies, the procurement of the carbon fiber automotive mud flap is estimated to be in its introductory phase and is estimated to evolve over the forthcoming years.

Aerodynamic engineering is one of the most adaptive and popular trend in the automotive industry. Aerodynamic engineering of automotive mud flap is improving day by day to reduce the air drag and improve the airflow. Automotive mud flap is in aerodynamic shape that reduces the drag and it is designed in such a way that improves airflow between tire and mud flap. Aerodynamically improved automotive mud Flap design can improve the fuel efficiency by 2%.

Automobile Mud flap Segmentation:

The global automotive mud flap market can be segmented on the basis of material type:

PVC

Rubber

Thermoplastic

Stainless Steel

Carbon Fiber

The global automotive mud flap market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Two Wheelers Scooters Motorcycles



The global automotive mud flap market can be segmented on the basis of Wheel type:

Single

Twin

The global automotive mud flap market can be segmented on the basis of Tire Width (mm)

Below 560mm

650mm to 750mm

Above 750mm

The global automotive mud flap market can be segmented on the basis of length (inch)

10” to 15”

16” to 21”

22” to 36”

The global automotive mud flap market can be segmented on the basis of Design:

Plain Flaps

Anti-Spray Flaps

Steel Reinforced Anti-sail Mud flaps

Automotive Mud flap Market Regional Outlook:

In developed and developing economies, such as United States, EU-5, China and India the auto-makers are more inclined towards less emission along with better fuel efficiency. According to Paris agreement 2016, United Nation aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emission and reduce the earth temperature by 2 degree Celsius. Government of many nations, such as China, United States, India, European countries such as Germany, France etc., are promoting such emission laws, which in turn, is expected to increase the sales thus, boosting the global market of automotive mud flaps.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/28288

Automotive Mud flap Market key Players:

Examples of some of the market key players operating in the global automotive mud flap market are:

Jonesco

Featherwing

Husky Liners

KN Rubber

Luverne

Rallyarmor

WeatherTech

Putco

Dee Zee

Lund

Rugged Ridge

Anderson Composite

Synthetic Industries

Decent Automobile

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28288

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.