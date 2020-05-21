COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Smart Eyewear Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Smart Eyewear Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global smart eyewear market is growing with a significant rate, due to rapid innovation in sensor technology. North America leads the global smart eyewear market, due to high adoption rate of digital components in consumer electronics, smart textiles, fitness and sports market. Large population and high obesity rate is further propelling the market growth of smart eyewear in this region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow with the highest rate, due to growing healthcare industry.

Google dominates the smart eyewear market with its product Google Glass. Recon Instruments recently introduced Recon Jet, smart sunglasses that run fitness applications for athletes to track their progress, as they are being trained. Recon Instruments also designed smart goggles for snow sports. Google glass, launched in April 2014, captured attention of consumers and created new interest in smart eyewear, which in turn created heads-up displays for everyday life.

Other smart eyewear devices focus on creating increased reality experiences. Vuzix, a U.S. based company, provides a range of advanced smart glasses, such as Wrap 920AR and STAR 1200XLD. The new companies in the market such as Meta, offers smart glasses with a combination of high definition (HD) and infrared cameras with translucent displays. The smart glasses of Meta allow the wearer to use gestures for controlling augmented reality objects, directly in their field of vision.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the smart eyewear market