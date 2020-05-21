COVID-19 to Substantially Increase the Demand for Automotive Motor Lamination Market from Key End-use Industry Sectors

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Global Motor Lamination Market: Introduction

Motor lamination is created by using electrical steel laminations. Motor lamination is also called as stator cores, motor cores, rotor lamination or stator lamination. Lamination is the steel portion of rotor and stator consisting of the narrow lamination sheet. Motor lamination helps to increase motor efficiency and to lower the overall cost of the system. Laminations sheets are used to reduce eddy current losses.

The rise in industrial development in the emerging countries such as China, India, and Thailand expected to increase the demand for electricity. Also the increase in uses of automotive motors and vehicle fleet expected to increase the market for motor lamination in the upcoming years.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28234

Global Motor Lamination Market: Segmentation

Globally, the motor lamination market can be segmented on the basis of motor type, material type, vehicle type, and end use, etc.

Based on the Motor Type, the global motor lamination market can be segmented into,

Electronic stability control motor

ABS Motor

Based on the Material Type, the global motor lamination market can be segmented into,

Silicon Steel

Cobalt Alloys

Cold Rolled Lamination Steel

Nickel Alloys

Grain-oriented

Based on the Vehicle Type, the global motor lamination market can be segmented into,

Conventional Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Based on the End use, the global motor lamination market can be segmented into,

Consumer Appliances

Power Infrastructure

Construction

Oil Gas Energy

Global Motor Lamination Market: Dynamics

The increase in installation of new transformers and replacement of old transformer estimated to fuel the demand for motor lamination in the coming year. Also increase in demand for luxury vehicles, electric vehicles, and rising stringency toward emission norms are the driving factors for the motor lamination market. Also, the reduction in the price of hybrid passenger cars and technological improvement in the electric cars and increasing government initiatives for purchasing electric vehicles will likely to increase the adoption of automotive motors. The increase in adoption of automotive motors expected to boost the demand for motor lamination.

The number of motor lamination material choice exist, but these materials are expensive as compared to traditional silicon materials. The high cost of nickel irons and cobalt irons expected to decrease in the market of motor lamination. Also the failure of electronic component will have negative impact on the system and components, which is expected slower down the sales of motor lamination market.

The manufacturer of motor lamination focusing on custom motor laminations. For instance, Sinotech, Inc. provides custom lamination through China, Taiwan, and Korea facilities.

Global Motor Lamination Market: Regional Outlook

The increasing advanced construction equipment in the construction industry expected to increase the market of motor lamination in North America. Europe is expected to follow by North America and estimated to create lucrative growth in the motor lamination market. The expansion of industrial, automotive, and construction industry in the Asia Pacific region, estimated to create the optimum opportunities for motor lamination material. Latin America and Middle East Africa expected to be favourable market owing to the presence of manufacturing hubs for motor assemblies. These region expected to create significant sales for the motor lamination market over the forecast period.

Global Motor Lamination Market: Market Participants

The key manufacturer is adopting the strategies to sustain their positions, which are partnerships and expansions. For instance, in May 2018, Pitti Engineering Ltd. Invested USD 3.0 Mn to expand its manufacturing facilities, which will eventually help to increase its capital investment and demand of its products. Also, in March 2018, Union Partners declared acquisition with the Lamination Specialties Incorporated (LSC).

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/28234

Some of the key players involved in the motor lamination market include

Tempel

Alliance Steel

Eurogroup S.P.A.

Metglas, Inc.

Bourgeois

Laser Technologies

Lawkim Motors Group

Sinotech, Inc.

Pitti Engineering Ltd.

United States Steel Corporation

Lamination Specialties Incorporated

Alinabal, Inc.

LCS Company

Wingard & Co., Inc.

Partzsch Group

Polaris Laser Laminations, LLC.

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.

Big River Steel Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the motor lamination market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to motor lamination market segments such as motor type, material type, vehicle type, and end use.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28234

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.