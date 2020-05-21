Demand for Kosher Foods to Grow with Rising Consciousness About Health, Coupled with Increasing Awareness of Kosher Foods Throughout 2020-2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Kosher Foods Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global kosher foods market in terms of market segmentation by application, product type, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Kosher food products are those products that follow dietary laws governing Jewish life. Kosher food provides a versatile range of food products such as cereals, bread, pasta, juices and others. The market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2020-2028 owing to the safety assurance provided by certified kosher food to the health conscious people. Based on the product type, the market is bifurcated into meat, dairy and pareve sub segments. According to the statistics by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), production of meat increased from 294619190 tonnes in the year 2010 to 342422466 tonnes in the year 2018. Moreover, improving living standards, surge in disposable income, coupled with the large-scale promotions of certified kosher food is expected to drive the market growth.

Based on the application, the market is further sub-segmented into seafood, snacks & savoury, processed meat and poultry, beverages, bakery and confectionary, staples and others. Snacks and savoury segment hold a major market share banking on the popularity of kosher snacks among both vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians. However, the processed meat and poultry segment is expected to show highest CAGR on account of increasing demand for meat and poultry products.

Geographically, the global kosher food market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Europe region have a dominating market share in terms of revenue owing to high demand for kosher foods and health consciousness among the population. North America region is expected to record significant growth owing to the rising health awareness in the region.

Increasing Health Concerns and Changing Lifestyle Will Boost the Market Growth

Rising health awareness, improving living standards along with the rising popularity of certified kosher food among health conscious as well as food loving people, will drive the market in the forecasted period as the food provides a combination of healthy and unique food. However, the issue of availability of certified kosher food due to limited supply chain and lack of trained professionals who can prepare kosher food may hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global kosher food market which includes company profiling of Empire Kosher Poultry, LLC, Unilever (AMS:UNA), General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Cargill Corp., Nestle SA (SWX: NESN), Conagra Foodservice Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Dean Foods, 1st Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: FIFG), Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global kosher food market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

