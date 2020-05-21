DETAILED EXAMINATION OF THE Impact of Covid-19 on Electric Heating Cable market 2020: BY TOP LEADING VENDORS LIKE Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong

Electric Heating Cable Market overview:

The market study on the Global Electric Heating Cable market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has put the world on a standstill, affecting major operations, leading to an industrial catastrophe. This report presented by Garner Insights contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post pandemic market scenarios. This report covers all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang, Chromalox, Isopad, King Manufacturing, Flexelec, Garnisch, FINE Unichem, Wanlan Group, SunTouch, Aoqi Electric, Thanglong Electric, Urecon, BriskHeat, Daming

An Electric Heating Cable is a wire cable that produces heat, also referred to as heat trace cable amongst the industry. It is used for a wide range of applications including heat loss replacement, pipe tracing, freeze protection, viscosity control, temperature process maintenance, roof and gutter, and much more. In this report, it mainly focuses on the industrial applications.

Electric heating cable is mainly classified into four types: self-regulating, constant wattage, mineral insulated and skin-effect heating cable. And self-regulating heating cable is the most widely used type which takes up about 58% of the global total in 2015.

The global electric heating cable average price is in the decline trend, from 10.6 $/MT in 2011 to 9.5 $/MT in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future.

China is the largest consumption country of Electric heating cable in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 35% the global market in 2015, followed by Europe (27%), and North America is followed with the share about 16%.

China, USA, Germany, Russia are now the key producers of electric heating cables. There are many producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of electric heating cable are from Korea, France, U.K., Canada, etc.

Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang and Chromalox are the key producers in the global Electric heating cable market. Top ten took up about 50% of the global production in 2015. Raychem, SST, Thermon, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Anhui Huanrui, Wuhu Jiahong, Anbang, Anhui Huayang are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%. Raychem, which is the global leading brand of electric heating cable and once was part of Tyco Thermal Controls, is a new brand of Pentair since 2012.

The global Electric Heating Cable market was 2330 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The Electric Heating Cable report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Electric Heating Cable market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

Self-regulating Heating Cable, Constant Wattage Heating Cable, Mineral Insulated Heating Cable, Skin-Effect Heat-Tracing Cable

Segment by Applications:

Industrial, Residential, Commercial

The industry report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Electric Heating Cable market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Electric Heating Cable market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

