Ethylene Propylene Elastomers Market By Type, By Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethylene-propylene elastomers (EP elastomers) are one of the most widely used and fastest growing synthetic rubbers, after polybutadiene rubber and styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). Ethylene-propylene elastomers have outstanding resistance to ozone, aging, weather and high temperature; good low-temperature flexibility and excellent electrical properties. Ethylene-propylene elastomers are also resistant to polar solvents like acids, water, phosphate esters, alkalies and many ketones and alcohols. Ethylene-propylene elastomers have lower densities than all other elastomers and plastics and can accept high loadings of reinforcing agents, fillers and plasticizers, making them an economical choice for a wide range of applications. Ethylene propylene elastomers have use in wide range of industries including: building and construction, automotive, plastic modification, lubricant additive, wire and cables and tyres and tubes among others. Ethylene-propylene elastomers are sold under the brand names Norde, Keltan and Royalene among others.

Ethylene-propylene elastomers have a large number of uses due to the numerous ways in which the polymers can be designed, for example; it is used in automotive weather-stripping and seals, radiators, glass run channels, garden and appliance hoses, belts, tubing, rubber mechanical goods, roofing membranes, plastic impact modification, thermoplastic vulcanisates and motor oil additive applications. Ethylene-propylene elastomers are used as an insulator for high-voltage cables since they have superior insulative characteristics over more traditional cables, such as cross-linked polyethylene, enabling a smaller cross sectional area for the same load carrying capacity. The cable is well suited to applications where regular cable movement is required such as in the mining industry. Polymerization and catalyst technologies in use today provide the ability to design ethylene-propylene elastomers to meet specific and demanding application and processing needs.

Ethylene-propylene elastomers market is being driven by growth in end-user industries. The ethylene-propylene elastomer market is highly dependent on both the building construction sector and the automotive sector. Consumption of ethylene-propylene elastomers in automotive applications is the major use for ethylene-propylene elastomers, accounting for majority of global demand. Ethylene-propylene elastomers are used for body and chassis parts, door and window weather-stripping, radiator and heater hoses.

Hence, growth in the consumption of ethylene-propylene elastomers depends heavily on the growth of the automotive industry as a whole. In addition, growth in plastic modification market will be a major driving factor for the growth of ethylene-propylene elastomers market. Furthermore, the exceptional characteristics and superior performance of ethylene-propylene elastomers will boost the demand for ethylene-propylene elastomers. Emerging markets also have great influence on the rise in demand and production of ethylene-propylene elastomers available on the market. However, increase in the production cost of ethylene-propylene elastomers and rising awareness of health hazards associated with ethylene-propylene elastomers could hamper the growth of this market.

Along with the developed economies like North America and Europe, emerging markets are recording rapid growth in terms of demand and applications for ethylene-propylene elastomers. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for ethylene-propylene elastomers due to high growth in end-user industries such as automotive, lubricant additive, wire and cables.

