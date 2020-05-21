Global Aerospace Actuators Market to Record Considerable Opportunity Growth in the Years After COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Aerospace Actuators Market: Introduction

An aerospace actuator is a component of aircraft that is responsible for moving and controlling various a mechanism and system in the aircraft. Currently, the actuators are used widely in almost all the aircraft systems, from controlling engine speed/velocity to humidification air inside the aircraft, all are controlled with the help of aerospace actuators. Additionally, aerospace actuators also installed in the landing gear, Wings flap, weapon systems, brakes, Rudder, Canards, Elevons, cargo doors etc. for the smooth functioning of all the systems. The actuation is basically done with the valve or lever arrangement according to the need of the system.

Aerospace Actuators Market: Dynamics

The growth in demand for Aerospace Actuators Market is mainly due to rising production of aircraft as well as from maintenance and repair services across the globe. The rising demand for aircraft is owing to the regular increase in passenger traffic across the globe. Also, the R&D which is carried out on Aerospace Actuators material to optimize its strength as well as decrease the weight of the aircraft increasing its efficiency in recent years. Also, the growing focus of aircraft manufacturers on rapid advancement in technology is anticipated to increase the demand for the global Aerospace Actuators in the upcoming years. Apart from this, the Aerospace Actuators is an integral part of all aircraft, and hence, the development of the aerospace sector in civil as well as the defence will also add up to the growth of the global aerospace actuators market.

However, the factors such as strict standards and guidelines from regulating authorities and the high cost of manufacturing setup are expected to restrain the growth of the aerospace actuators market over the forecast period. However, the prevalent trend to use better technology components for better results will contribute towards the growth of the demand for aerospace actuators during the forecast period.

Aerospace Actuators Market: Segmentation

Based On The Application, The Aerospace Actuators Market can be segmented as follows: Flight Control Auxiliary Control Utility Actuation Others (Including Weapons Bay Door Drive)

Based on the Aviation Type, the Aerospace Actuators Market can be segmented as follows: Commercial Aviation Military Aviation Private Jet

Based on the Source of Actuation, the Aerospace Actuators Market can be segmented as follows: Mechanical Aerospace Actuator Hydraulic Aerospace Actuator Electric Aerospace Actuator Others (Electro hydrostatic, Piezoelectric, and Pneumatic Aerospace Actuator)

Based on the Type, the Aerospace Actuators Market can be segmented as follows: Linear Rotary

On the basis of the aircraft type, the Aerospace Actuators Market can be segmented as: Narrow Body aircraft Wide Body aircraft Regional Jet Turboprop Rotary-wing Aircraft Civil Helicopters Military Helicopters Military Transport Aircraft Fighter Jets



Aerospace Actuators Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Aerospace Actuators market is segmented into eight regions including North America, the Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the East Asia Pacific, South Asia and Oceania.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a major share in the global Aerospace Actuators market followed by Europe and is anticipated to dominate even in the forecast period owing to the significant demand from established OEM aircraft manufacturers in this region. The Asia Pacific Is expected to exhibit high growth in the aviation market owing to robust growth in the aerospace industry. Also, a significant increase in defence spending on fighter jets in the economies of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Vietnam is anticipated to contribute to the growth of regional demand of Aerospace Actuators. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Aerospace Actuators market.

Aerospace Actuators Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Aerospace Actuators Market are:

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Aero Space Controls Corporation

Moog, Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc.

Nook Industries Inc

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

UTC Aerospace Systems

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

