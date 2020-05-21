Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Active Wearable Lighting Apparel And Fabric Market

Active Wearable Lighting Apparel and Fabric Market: Introduction

Advancements in technology is dramatically impacting the lifestyle of consumers, and more importantly reforming industries. The advent of new technologies, such as Internet of Things, in the retail industry has introduced new opportunities for designers and manufacturers. Many prominent fashion brands are embedding lights in apparel, in order to enhance its look. As consumers around the world are taking conscious efforts to implement a healthier lifestyle, retailers are extending the technology of embedding smart sensors to active wear as well. Lighting apparel is made by a special kind of fabric, stitched with light emitting devices, such as LEDs. Most of the apparel embedded with lights can be charged using a USB charger. Companies are focusing on introducing interesting innovations in lighting apparel, such as interactive garments, to attract potential customers.

Active Wearable Lighting Apparel and Fabric Market: Drivers and Restraints

The concept of lighting apparel and fabric was initially introduced for consumers working in hazard prone environment such as mining and construction sites. At first, reflective fabric, which uses the phenomenon of light reflection to enhance the contrast of the clothing, was used. However, soon enough fashion brands introduced the idea of lighting apparel and fabric, which gained rapid popularity amongst celebrities, hence establishing a new trend. Moreover, growing trend amongst consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyle has led to introduction of lighting activewear apparel. A major factor driving the growth of active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market for activewear is the fact that a major part of consumers prefer practicing sports at dusk or dawn. Low visibility often results in accidents, therefore consumers are opting for lighting apparel. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market. Even though the market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years, the fashion industry is expected to witness a decline in active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market in the future. Dynamic nature of trends in the fashion industry is expected to affect the active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market. However, convergence of smart sensors with lighting apparel could pose as an opportunity for this market.

Active Wearable Lighting Apparel and Fabric Market: Segmentation

Active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market can be segmented on the basis of type of apparel, type of lighting, vertical and region. By type of apparel, active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market can be segmented into upper garments and lower garments. Upper garments can be further segmented into jackets, t-shirts, shirts and others. Whereas, lower garments can be segmented into leggings, track pants and others. By type of lighting, market can be segmented into reflective fabric, sensor embedded fabric and others. On the basis of vertical, active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market can be segmented into sports, fashion, industrial and others. Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Active Wearable Lighting Apparel and Fabric Software Market: Regional Outlook

North America active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market is expected to witness a significant growth, owing to the fact that it has an established fashion industry, increasing number of consumers switching to a healthier lifestyle and increasing disposable income. However, growth in Latin America active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market is expected to witness a steady growth owing to the presence of a weaker retail industry and slow adoption of new technologies. However, Western Europe active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the presence of established fashion brands selling lighting apparel such as CuteCircuit. Active wearable lighting apparel and fabric market in other regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness a significant growth because of increasing urbanization in these regions.

Active Wearable Lighting Apparel and Fabric Market: Competition Landscape

Companies in this market, focus on introducing innovative products and partnering with celebrities in order to increase popularity of their products and attract potential customers. For example, in November 2012, CuteCircuit, a fashion technology brand, designed a dress for Nicole Scherzinger, famous America singer and songwriter, embedded with 2,000 LED lights. Additionally, Lemunus, a startup, focused on improving safety for late night sports enthusiasts by designing lighting apparel. Moreover, the embedded LEDs in these clothes can be synced with the Lemunus app, enabling the user to configure the lights according to their requirement.

