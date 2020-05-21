Major Companies in Stepper Motor Market Struggle to Fulfil the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-19

Also known as a stepping motor or a step motor, a stepper motor is an electromechanical device that utilizes electrical pulses to achieve mechanical movements. Rather than requiring a continuous applied voltage, stepper motors are driven by digital pulses. Their main use is to control motion, i.e., positional control — linear or rotational.

These motors are extensively used across various industries, ranging from medical and semiconductors to packaging & labeling machinery and industrial equipment. Technological advancements have led to the miniaturization of many equipment and devices, which has further led to the demand for miniaturized components.

These motors are used as a component in electronic toys, digital cameras and lenses, industrial automation systems, automotive electronics, and computer peripherals. Further, being compact in size and lightweight, miniature stepper motors are also finding application in the aerospace & defense industry and robotics.

A study conducted by P&S Intelligence predicted that the stepper motor market will achieve a 4.6% CAGR in the near future, generating $2,556.3 million revenue. Stepper motors are based on the following technologies — variable reluctance, hybrid, and permanent magnet.

All throughout the 2013–2017 period, permanent magnets were most extensively used to manufacture stepper motors due to their low resolution and cost. A permanent magnet is placed on the rotor of the motor, which operates as a result of attractive or repulsive forces between the rotor, stator electromagnets, and the permanent magnet.