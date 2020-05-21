Optical Communication Equipment Market Global Industry Trends,Share,Size and Status and Forecast 2016 – 2026

The technological maturation and commercialization of RF photonics and copper wire infrastructure yielded advanced and effective optical communication system. Optical communication equipment primarily consists of a modulator/demodulator, transmitter/receiver and a communication channel like optical fiber. Optical communication equipment offer tremendous advantages over conventional communication systems in terms of low weight & size, reduced material cost, zero electromagnetic interference, increased bandwidth and greater power savings and also enabling easier, faster, reliable and secure transmission of information.

Optical communication equipment are mainly used by broadband service providers, network operators, enterprises and government. The products that are included in this segment include optical fiber, WAN, LAN, bridges, routers, gateways, telephones sets etc.

Recent inventions of Li-Fi (Light fidelity) which is hundred times faster than Wi-Fi and free space communication (FSO) are also the subpart of optical communication (wireless).

Market drivers & challenges:

Increase in penetration of smartphones in the global market and rising demand for mobile broadband services are the main driving force behind the tremendous growth of global optical communication equipment market. The advanced technologies like cloud computing and cloud storage also helps this market to growth with significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The recent establishments of data centers by major technological companies also act as a driver for the optical communication equipment market. With the growth of increase in usage of internet worldwide which increased due social networking, gaming and online shopping etc. there is an increase in demand for higher bandwidths from both residential and businesses.

High cost of long distance cables pose a challenge for optical communication but the long term returns are high.

Recent government programs in developing countries and telecommunication liberalization worldwide can predict an increase in demand for optical communication equipment market.

Market Segmentation:

Global optical communication equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, equipment type, end-user, application (network type) and region.

Based on the technology, global optical communication equipment market is segmented into Gigabit PON (passive optical network), Asynchronous Transfer Mode PON, Broadband PON and Ethernet PON. On the basis of end-user, global optical communication equipment market is segmented into broadband service providers, telecom service providers, entertainment industry, aerospace, defense, marine and even in households as they propound greater efficiency, environmental immunity, safety and security at low cost.

On the basis of equipment type, global optical communication equipment market is segmented into optical fiber and other network equipment including modulator/demodulator, bridges, routers, switches and others. On the basis of geography North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, Europe is estimated to dominate the global optical communication equipment market followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players:

Optical communication equipment market is highly competitive. The few of the major players in the optical communication equipment market include Broadcom Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Communication Technologies America Inc., Huawei Technologies , AT & T Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Ericsson Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Calix Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., and Adtran Inc..

