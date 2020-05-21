Rapid Unit Sales of Evtol Aircraft Market to Account for Incremental Revenues in the Global Market through the COVID-19 Crisis Period

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

eVTOL aircraft is the future generation of mobility solution which can hover, land and take off in vertical direction. eVTOL Aircraft stands for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Engineered aerodynamics is the key factor in eVTOL Aircraft for developing and refining the making vertical mobility into reality. Across the world, numerous eVTOL prototypes are being developed as an ultimate automobile for resolving key issues of noise, urban commuting, operating efficiency, reliability, performance, affordability and safety in several ways.

The intercity operation efficiency, reduction in human intervention for intercity and intra-city transportation, Increasing trading volume using developing eVTOL aircraft projected to fetch investment activities around the globe which are swelling the expected demand of eVTOL Aircraft Market. These aircraft can land and take off vertically and then transit into a horizontal propel without compromising the speed and endurance which eliminates the need for long runways infrastructure.

eVTOL Aircraft Market: Drivers and Opportunities

eVTOL Aircraft will likely to driven by social acceptance, ergonomics for getting the public on board to use and agree to accept by people are more impactable for eVTOL Aircraft market. eVTOL aircraft market projected to drive by solving numerous key problems around security and safety and security concerns and the potential for noise and visual pollution that every use is estimated to get benefit from these systems being incorporated into city mobility. Regulatory framework for eVTOL aircraft are projected to design by government authorities to control upcoming emerging issue such as air traffic, license authority etc. to maintain the efficient and safe operation of eVTOL aircraft . This factors are responsible for driving demand of eVTOL Aircraft market. Necessary infrastructure structure is the key factor which needs to consider the determining factors such as eVTOL landing sites, location and number to their size etc. eVTOL aircraft market augment the segments such as charging, and parking stations, Maintenance, repair, and overhaul systems, Insurance and financing institutes etc. eVTOL aircraft market is technological front mostly use electric batteries for power source which estimated to affect the electric battery segment. eVTOL Aircraft expected to face issues due to Weather conditions. eVTOL aircraft system is highly depend on weather conditions will likely to hamper the safety measures.

eVTOL Aircraft Market: Segments

The eVTOL aircraft market can be segmented on the basis of operation type, application, end users, lift technology and region

On the basis of operation type, the eVTOL Aircraft Market can be segmented as:

Fully Electric

Hybrid

On the basis of the end use, the eVTOL Aircraft Market can be segmented as:

Civil

Military

On the basis of the application, the eVTOL Aircraft Market can be segmented as:

Personal eVTOL aircraft ownership

On-demand eVTOL air taxi incl. sightseeing

eVTOL air bus

eVTOL rescue operations

On the basis of the lift technology, the eVTOL Aircraft Market can be segmented as:

Vectored thrust

Multi rotor

Lift plus cruise

eVTOL Aircraft Market: Regional Outlook

Automobile and transportation issues are becoming more challenging day by day which drives issues like traffic problems, delayed transportation, inefficient logistics etc. Technological advanced nation such as The United States are inclined towards development of eVTOL Aircraft to resolve these current mobility issues. United nation will likely to major player in the eVTOL Aircraft Market will likely to get advantage as first mover in the eVTOL Aircraft market. The Asia pacific market is also expected to witness the increasing demand of eVTOL Aircraft for transportation solutions.

The market growth in this region will likely to recognize by increase in investments by leading eVTOL manufacturer and drone manufacturers to develop infrastructure solutions for urban air transportation for commercial applications. The Asia Pacific nations such as India, China, South Korea and Japan are stipulated to increasing growth in the eVTOL Aircraft Market as growing demand in the technological front. European market projected to one of the emerging markets for eVTOL aircraft segment, many nations such as France, Germany are dynamically attentive towards developing the eVTOL aircraft system to provide cost-efficient transportation. Increasing number of manufacturing in the field of eVTOL aircraft estimated to growth in the eVTOL aircraft market will be another reason endorsed to the growth of this regional eVTOL aircraft market in the Europe.

eVTOL Aircraft Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the eVTOL Aircraft Market:

Kitty Hawk Corporation

Airbus

Lilium

Bell Helicopter

Aurora Flight Sciences

Embrae

Ehang

Volocopter

Workhorse Group

Pipistrel

Karem Aircraft

The eVTOL aircraft market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the eVTOL aircraft market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The eVTOL aircraft market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, on the basis of operation type, application, lift technology and end use.

