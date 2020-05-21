Sales of Automotive Camshaft Followers Market to Accelerate from Key End-use Industries Buoyed By High Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Camshaft Followers Market: Market Outlook

Over the past decades, there has been significant improvement and addition in the automotive market worldwide. As the demand has risen for fuel efficient, high performance and technically developed modern vehicles, the automotive component market has observed a substantial growth.

Automotive camshaft followers are a significant part of automotive engine controlling systems. Automotive camshaft followers are specific bearings that follow cam portion profiles. These components play an important role in ensuring the valve timing of an automotive engine. These are guide rollers for cam mechanism and experience linear motion. Moreover, different kinds of camshaft followers are found in vehicles that include flat faced followers, mushroom followers, roller followers, knife edge followers to name a few

Automotive Camshaft Followers Market: Dynamics

Growing pressure on automotive manufacturers by regulating authorities such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce emission levels in a vehicle is driving technological advancements in engine technologies. For instance, regulations/standard driving modernizations in engine management systems are expected to support the market growth for the forecast period. In addition, from a macro-economic point of view, factors such as increasing disposable income, rising standard of living & decreasing tax rates, mainly in developing nations, are anticipated to surge vehicle sales that eventually will lead to increase in sales of automotive camshaft followers.

Apart from this, some of the dynamics such as uncertainty being experienced by some countries coupled with prevailing economic fluctuations could restraint the growth of the market. Moreover, high cost of technology may also act as a factor restraining the adoption of high cost products among end-users. On contrary, investment in product technology development is expected to be a major trend prevailing in the automotive camshaft followers market over the forecast period. Nowadays, the camshaft followers are made from a carbo-nitrided 52100 or 4130 steel to provide better wear resistance that is equivalent to diamond-like coatings that helps to reduce the cost of the components.

Automotive Camshaft Followers Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia Pacific is anticipated to capture maximum share for the global automotive camshaft followers market in terms of market share. Demand from the region is expected to remain growing throughout the forecast period as the region dominate vehicle production in the world. Japan, India, South Korea and China, the prominent automotive markets in the region, are projected to be main contributors to the growth of the automotive camshaft followers market in Asia Pacific.

With key technology providers based out in the region, Western Europe is expected to be the next notable market for automotive camshaft followers. Europe is expected to emerge as a hub for research and development in the global automotive camshaft followers market. In terms of demand for automotive camshaft followers, North America is projected to stand after Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are projected to be next important markets, respectively, in terms of demand for camshaft followers.

Automotive Camshaft Followers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Automotive Camshaft Followers Market can be segmented into:

Needle cam Follower

Flat cam Follower

Knife Edge Follower

Roller Cam Follower

Spherical Follower

On the basis of motion, the Automotive Camshaft Followers Market can be segmented into:

Oscillating automotive Camshaft Follower

Translating automotive camshaft Follower

On the basis of engine type, the Automotive Camshaft Followers Market can be segmented into:

Inline

V-Line

On the basis of material, the Automotive Camshaft Followers Market can be segmented into:

Cast Iron

Chromium Plated

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Others

On the basis of sales, the Automotive Camshaft Followers Market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Camshaft Followers Market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV Trucks & Trailers Buses & Coaches



Automotive Camshaft Followers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Automotive Camshaft Followers Market across the globe are:

AB SKF

Carter Manufacturing Ltd.

Crower Cams & Equipment Company, Inc.

Delphi Automotive LLP

Federal-Mogul LLC

Magneti Marelli

Mann+Hummel

National Precision Bearing Group

RBC Bearings Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

THK CO., LTD.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

