With CAGR 8.1%, Dry Yogurt Market 2020: Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Leading Players Glanbia Nutritionals, Lactoland Trockenmilchwerk GmbH, Bayerische Milchindustrie eG

The report titled “Dry Yogurt Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global dry yogurt market in terms of market segmentation by nature, product, sales channel, flavors, applications, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The increasing inclination of the people towards the healthy lifestyle and better eating habits has resulted in increased consumption of dry yogurt owing to its high immunity, low sugar content and high protein. The ease of application of dry yogurt on the back of its dry and powdered nature and long shelf life has resulted in its increased usage. The global dry yogurt market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to the health benefits associated with the product. Additionally, the presence of new and innovative products in order to provide better flavor and taste coupled with health benefits is estimated to drive the market growth.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Click to Download Updated Sample Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2071

The market is segmented by nature, by product, by sales channels, by flavors, by applications and by end user. On the basis of application, the market is further segmented into food industry, bakery, frozen novelties grocery, beverages, dips and dressings, nutrition and snack bars, dry mixes, cosmetics and personal care, filling, desert and others, out of which, the food industry is anticipated to hold leading shares on the back of high usage of yogurt in different food items, for instance, nutrition bars, cereals, dry mixes and others. This is followed by cosmetic and personal care sector which is estimated to witness significant growth on the account of longer shelf life and powdered form which is easy to mix, store and transport. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into household, food and beverage, cosmetic, industrial and HoReCa, out of which HoReCa segment is estimated to hold the major market share owing the use of yogurt in various dishes and food. The expanding food and beverage market coupled with rising demand for different varieties of food are estimated to drive the market growth.

On the regional basis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa, out of which the market in North America is estimated to hold the leading share during the forecast period on account of presence of key market players and increasing consumer inclination towards the healthy snacking. This is followed by the market in Europe, which is anticipated to hold the second largest market share on the back of presence of huge bakery sector. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to expanding food and beverages segment and rising cosmetic industry.

Low Cost of Production to Boost the Demand for Dry Yogurt

The low cost of manufacturing and transportation of dry yogurt owing to its dry nature which makes it easier to store, transport and have a better shelf life as compared to conventional yogurt are some factors anticipated to drive the market growth.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2071

Innovations in Flavors to Boost the Market Growth

The availability of different flavors so as to cater the market demand as per the demands of the end users and consumers is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Industry Players are Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the Global Dry Yogurt Market

The availability of other alternatives which have low lactose content and are less costly are some factors anticipated to hinder the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global dry yogurt market which includes company profiling of Glanbia Nutritionals, Lactoland Trockenmilchwerk GmbH, Bayerische Milchindustrie eG, Ostmilch Handels GmbH, Ballantyne, Schwarzwaldmilch GmbH, Bempresa Ltd. and Armor Proteines.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global dry yogurt market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Read More [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/reports/dry-yogurt-market/2071

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

For more information, please contact:

AJ Daniel

Research Nester

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-6465869123

https://classifieds.usatoday.com/press/with-cagr-8-1-dry-yogurt-market-2020-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-by-2027-leading-players-glanbia-nutritionals-lactoland-trockenmilchwerk-gmbh-bayerische-milchindustrie-eg/